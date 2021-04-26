Thunderbolts: What You Need To Know About The Marvel Team And How They May Fit Into The MCU

At this point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Avengers are, more or less, defunct. While the overall story of this shared universe could potentially survive without a team of superheroes to hold things together, I do not see that lasting much longer, especially with word of the Thunderbolts being added into the mix soon. I have a feeling that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have already given us clues as to how that introduction may come to be.

If you have never heard of the Thunderbolts before, they are team of reformed super-criminals, almost like the Marvel equivalent to DC’s Suicide Squad in certain ways - at least in their current iteration, that is. The crew has gone through numerous changes involving a constant rotation of members, leaders, allies, and general purposes since they were first introduced in an issue of Incredible Hulk from November 1996. We can only imagine what sort of changes are in store for the Thunderbolts’ MCU debut, or can we?