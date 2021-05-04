Dwayne Johnson Admits Often Being Mistaken For A Girl As A Kid, Prior To Crazy Ripped Body

It may be kind of humorous to look back on now that Dwayne Johnson has made a pretty much world-dominating name for himself, but it was probably pretty hurtful back then. While it’s definitely natural for kids to ask questions and be curious, it probably wasn’t the kindest move for that to be the immediate response to someone taking a seat next to you. That's not the best first impression, kid, and I bet you’re kicking yourself now - you could have been The Rock’s (or the future president’s?) best childhood friend!