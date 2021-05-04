Dwayne Johnson Admits Often Being Mistaken For A Girl As A Kid, Prior To Crazy Ripped Body

In probably the most unexpected headline you’ll read today, people apparently used to think Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson looked like a girl. There’s nothing wrong with looking like a girl, of course, it’s just not something you would expect to be said about someone who is built like a brick house. What is even more surprising about this is that it wasn’t just a one off thing - apparently he used to get mistaken for a girl pretty often prior to getting crazy ripped.
During an interview with Today, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says that when he was younger, between the ages of about 7 to 11, he used to get regularly mistaken for a girl. As surprising as this is to hear seeing how Johnson turned out, it seems like he didn’t always look so hard. Here is what the famous wrestler, actor and businessman had to say in his own words:
I would say between the ages of 7 and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair.
Ok, it’s honestly starting to make a little more sense. Sometimes it can be hard to distinguish a little boy from a little girl before they hit puberty, by both their features and their voice. Dwayne Johnson was right around that age when he says people couldn’t tell his gender. You can’t deny that Johnson is a pretty man, and it probably made a pretty cute kid too.
In the same interview, Dwayne Johnson reflected on an instance when this type of phenomenon happened to him. As he tells it, he sat down next to another kid on the bus on his very first day of 5th grade, and the first thing the kid asked him was whether or not he was a boy or girl. This is exactly how the actor told it:
I sit down next to a kid, and within 60 seconds, he goes, 'Can I ask you something?' I said, 'Yeah.' He goes, 'Are you a boy or a girl?'
It may be kind of humorous to look back on now that Dwayne Johnson has made a pretty much world-dominating name for himself, but it was probably pretty hurtful back then. While it’s definitely natural for kids to ask questions and be curious, it probably wasn’t the kindest move for that to be the immediate response to someone taking a seat next to you. That's not the best first impression, kid, and I bet you’re kicking yourself now - you could have been The Rock’s (or the future president’s?) best childhood friend!
It may be surprising to hear that Dwayne Johnson used to look a little girlish thanks to his “soft features,” but now it makes sense how such a hard-looking man could make such beautiful girls. I’m disappointed we didn’t get any pics, although we may be able to get a better picture of what Johnson means from his new upcoming series Young Rock, where he touches more on his younger years. I’m sure the girl dad looked even more like his daughters back in his school bus riding days, and that’s so adorable!