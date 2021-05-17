Upcoming Michael Keaton Movies And TV: Morbius, The Flash And More

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

A lot of people may look to the 1980s when recalling their favorite Michael Keaton movies, such as Beetlejuice or Batman, but I would say you only need to go back a few years to find some of his finest performances yet, like in back-to-back Best Picture winners Birdman or Spotlight to name a few. Thus, I cannot wait to see what the Academy Award-nominated actor will turn in next, such as his surprise casting in Morbius or in The Flash in which he will reprise one of his most famous characters. There is plenty more from Keaton to look forward to that I will now break down for you one movie (or TV show) at time, starting with what looks to be one of most exciting 2021 movies on the horizon.