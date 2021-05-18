Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Shares Intense Workout Video While Thanking Miley Cyrus

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Actress Brie Larson made her superhero debut as the title character of Captain Marvel, and has been set up for a major run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Larson has been getting into superhero shape ahead of filming her sequel The Marvels, thanks to the massive home gym the Oscar winner invested in. She recently shared an intense workout video, while also taking the time to thank Miley Cyrus music that fuels her.