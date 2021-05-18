Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Shares Intense Workout Video While Thanking Miley Cyrus

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Actress Brie Larson made her superhero debut as the title character of Captain Marvel, and has been set up for a major run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Larson has been getting into superhero shape ahead of filming her sequel The Marvels, thanks to the massive home gym the Oscar winner invested in. She recently shared an intense workout video, while also taking the time to thank Miley Cyrus music that fuels her.
Getting a superhero role is a dream job for most actors, but it also usually comes with an intense fitness and diet regimen to get into superhero shape. Brie Larson takes this part of playing Captain Marvel quite seriously, and her most recent workout video shows some intense exercising, namely holding a pull-up while wearing heavy chains. Check it out below, set to the music of one Miley Cyrus.
What a badass. Captain Marvel is one of the most powerful heroes in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, so Brie Larson wants to make herself as strong as possible. You can clearly see that the work is paying off, and I can’t wait to see what type of physicality she brings to the action of The Marvels.
The above video comes to us from Brie Larson’s personal Instagram, which has amassed an impressive 6.7 followers. The actress is super active on social media, partly thanks to her work on YouTube. But Larson is also very open about the intense fitness training she’s been going through for Captain Marvel, and this latest clip is certainly no exception.
Holding your full body weight up is hard enough, so the idea of adding some chains to the equation is mind-blowing for many of Brie Larson’s Instagram followers. This includes famous names like Tracee Ellis Ross, who called Larson “unreal”. Unfortunately it doesn’t look like Miley Cyrus herself has seen the message just yet.
As Brie Larson proves she’s got superhuman strength IRL, we can hear Mark Ronson’s hit song “Nothing Breaks Like the Heart.” Miley Cyrus’ signature vocals are ringing loud, which clearly helps pump up Larson mid-workout. This is the singer’s second major connection to the MCU, as she has a brief vocal cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
Anticipation for Captain Marvel’s sequel The Marvels has been steadily building, especially once the movie’s official title was revealed. This will mark Brie Larson’s first return to the MCU since Avengers: Endgame, which saw her character play a brief but important role. The movie will see her unite with fellow heroes Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and the title seems to indicate it’ll truly be an ensemble project.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on July 9th, 2021. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.