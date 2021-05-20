Why Without Remorse’s Michael B Jordan Looks Swole In Totally Different Ways For Different Movies

The training process for this was very specific. I usually train changing my body depending on the role that I’m playing. So, me and Corey [Calliet]—who’s my trainer, been my trainer for the last six movies. We don’t want to look the same throughout every movie. So, depending on if I’m a boxer, I’m training like a boxer. If I’m a soldier, if I’m a Navy SEAL, then a lot of the training will be specific to what we were doing: so underwater work that we did with military divers; tactical training, my guy Buck Doyle; weapons training; hand-to-hand combat training. And some stunt you just can’t really train for. Jumping into a burning car, that’s just not thinking about it and just doing it. laughs But it was a lot of fun to kind of train specifically for the stunts that I had to do.