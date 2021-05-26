features

Ahead Of In The Heights, Anthony Ramos' 6 Best Hamilton Song Moments

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos and Daveed Diggs in Hamilton
Available on Disney Plus ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Last summer, the Disney+ release of Hamilton livened up the season dry with blockbusters during quarantine. This year, the stylings of Lin-Manuel Miranda will return to the forefront, with In The Heights coming to streaming and theaters next month. It stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi de la Vega, a first generation Dominican-American bodega owner in Washington Heights. Before we experience Jon M. Chu’s huge movie musical, let’s go back over Ramos' best moments in Hamilton.

Anthony Ramos was part of the original cast of Hamilton, which he originally auditioned for in 2014 while doing a dance show with the Rockettes in New York City called Hearts and Lights. In the award-winning musical, Ramos famously played the dual roles of John Laurens and Hamilton’s eldest son Philip throughout the musical. The In The Heights actor was an instrumental part of Hamilton’s rise to become one of Broadway's most popular musicals. Although he had a supporting role in Hamilton, it’s worth looking back on that before his largest movie role yet.

Now if you want to follow along with us with Hamilton (especially since Broadway has yet to open and all), you can check out the show with us over on Disney+. If you're not already subscribed to the streaming service, you can do so using this link. Now onto Anthony Ramos' best music moments from Hamilton:

Anthony Ramos and Leslie Odom Jr in hamilton stage

Aaron Burr, Sir

Early in the Hamilton musical, Anthony Ramos has a key role as John Laurens alongside Daveed Diggs’ Marquis de Lafayette and Okieriete Onaodowan’s Hercules Mulligan. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Alexander Hamilton meets the statesman at a bar soon after arriving in New York and meeting his later enemy, Leslie Odom Jr’s Aaron Burr. In the song “Aaron Burr, Sir” we are introduced to the crew, including Ramos’ memorable “yo, yo, yo” as he provides some early bars on the historical American figure.

John Laurens is one of the most fun characters in the musical and the hype man of the earlier half of Hamilton. It’s fun to see how he interacts with Lafayette and Mulligan, and even though he’s not at the center of the spotlight here, his beaming energy is easy to recognize and caught our eyes right away.

Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Okieriete Onaodowan in Hamilton

My Shot

Directly after the previous song, Anthony Ramos keeps the eyes on him with the famed song “My Shot,” where Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Alexander Hamilton shares the ideas that would make him a controversial, but important figure in history. This is a truly great moment for the crew of Laurens, Lafayette and Mulligan as they befriend Hamilton and ‘rise up’ alongside his ideas. Laurens has a major line in the song when he says that “we’ll never be truly free until those in bondage have the same rights as you and me,” before announcing that Hamilton should be placed in front of a crowd.

The last moments of the song has Laurens bringing energy to the crowd as he leads the bridge of “My Shot” and serves as a loud voice of inspiration.

Hamilton actors

The Story of Tonight

This section of Hamilton gives Anthony Ramos an especially standout moment in “The Story of Tonight” when he becomes a main voice in the song about legacy and the Founding Fathers’ aspirations of freedom as they raise a glass. Ramos’ role in the song expands later in the production as well with the “The Story of Tonight (Reprise),” where his personality additionally shines as he drunkenly and hilariously asks Aaron Burr if he has a special someone “on the side.”

However, as history goes, John Laurens does not make it into the second act. Anthony Ramos’ character dies during a gunfight during the “Tomorrow There’ll Be More Of Us” sequence in the production.

Hamilton and family in Take A Break song

Take A Break

In Act II, Anthony Ramos switches roles to play Alexander Hamilton’s son Philip. First off, he shows up as a nine-year-old who shows promise like his father by singing a cute and fun rap during the song “Take A Break,” led by Phillipa Soo’s Eliza Hamilton. The moment between Ramos’ Philip and Eliza will have an emotional payoff later in the musical, but this sequence is especially memorable due to Ramos’ ability to seamlessly switch up roles and play a younger character. It’s a funny moment to offset the drama of the rest of Hamilton.

Anthony Ramos and the Bullet in Blow Us All Away in Hamilton

Blow Us All Away

As Hamilton begins to wrap up, we see a teenaged Philip Hamilton being proud of his father’s contributions and hoping to continue his legacy as an adult. In “Blow Us All Away,” we meet Anthony Ramos’ as Philip all grown up, but he has a hot head due to someone telling him that his father is a scoundrel. In response, Ramos’ Hamilton challenges the man to a duel, going to his father to tell him what’s going on.

“Blow Us All Away” takes the audience through a huge arc in a short amount of time as he speaks with his father, who tells him to stand his ground in the duel, but offers him some forewarning. The song ends with the unfortunate death of Philip Hamilton.

Eliza, Alexander and Philip Hamilton during Stay Alive Reprise Hamilton

Stay Alive (Reprise)

Anthony Ramos’ role in the production ends with the heartbreaking moment of death of Alexander and Eliza’s son due to the duel, which will be the same fate of Alexander a few songs later. Ramos delivers a major emotional moment in Hamilton has Alexander watches his son die and Eliza softly repeats the vocal runs they’d been practicing together in “Take a Break.”

The dual roles of Laurens and Philip Hamilton really serve as the energy and heart of the narrative in a lot of ways, and Ramos’ performance was, of course, the first person to bring those roles to life through his performance. A lot of Hamilton is about the Founding Father’s feeling of death; following him and Ramos’ characters definitely fall in line with this idea. The same person playing these close people to him adds some extra weight to it and makes it feel more like a repeating pattern

Now that we’ve gone back over Anthony Ramos most famous collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda we’re even more excited to check him out in his leading role with In The Heights coming to theaters and HBO Max on June 11.

Up Next

Anthony Ramos: 7 Great Things To Know About The Hamilton Star
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Disney’s Cruella Reviews Are In, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About Emma Stone’s Latest Movie news 8h Disney’s Cruella Reviews Are In, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About Emma Stone’s Latest Movie Sydney Skubic
Cruella Review: Emma Stone’s Disney Revenge Story Is Bleeding With Style, Just Not Enough Bite reviews 10h Cruella Review: Emma Stone’s Disney Revenge Story Is Bleeding With Style, Just Not Enough Bite Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sebastian Stan Recalled The Injuries He Suffered While Working On The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, And Ouch television 15h Sebastian Stan Recalled The Injuries He Suffered While Working On The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, And Ouch Carlie Hoke

Trending Movies

Zola Jun 30, 2021 Zola Rating TBD
Those Who Wish Me Dead May 14, 2021 Those Who Wish Me Dead 4
The Little Things Jan 29, 2021 The Little Things 4
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
The Handmaid’s Tale Cast Has Weighed In On Luke Vs. Nick Debate TBD The Handmaid’s Tale Cast Has Weighed In On Luke Vs. Nick Debate Rating TBD
HGTV's Property Brothers Drew And Jonathan Scott Are Teaming With Ant Anstead On A Pair Of Surprising New Shows TBD HGTV's Property Brothers Drew And Jonathan Scott Are Teaming With Ant Anstead On A Pair Of Surprising New Shows Rating TBD
5 Marvel Characters John Krasinski Would Be Perfect To Play TBD 5 Marvel Characters John Krasinski Would Be Perfect To Play Rating TBD
Sony’s Kraven The Hunter Movie Has Cast An MCU Alum As The Spider-Man Villain TBD Sony’s Kraven The Hunter Movie Has Cast An MCU Alum As The Spider-Man Villain Rating TBD
Wait, Is Big Brother's Dr. Will Kirby Coming Back For Season 23 On CBS? TBD Wait, Is Big Brother's Dr. Will Kirby Coming Back For Season 23 On CBS? Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information