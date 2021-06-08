11 Great Recent LGBTQ Movie And TV Characters Played By Queer Actors

It’s June and you know what that means – it’s pride month. And honestly, I think it’s about time that we celebrate some amazing LGBTQ+ actors who have really delivered some fantastic performances in movies in recent years, particularly in their portrayal of LGBTQ characters.

There are so many LGBTQ movie and TV characters, played by talented actors and actresses, that bring so much life to the screen, from Kristen Stewart in Happiest Season to Jim Parsons in The Normal Heart. But where exactly do we begin? Here are some of the recent LGBTQ characters in movies and TV played by members of the community.