5 Marvel Characters Cillian Murphy Would Be Perfect To Play

After appearing in the role of the male lead in a blockbuster thriller like A Quiet Place Part II as the heroic character Emmett, I think it may be time to bring Cillian Murphy back into comic book movies. As any fan of the genre should remember, the 45-year-old Irish actor turned in memorable performances in all three installments of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, but that was still a few years shy of when the superhero movies trend evolved into the dominant cultural phenomenon it is today. Thus, I suggest that Murphy make that increasingly common transition from the DC Movies into the Marvel movies and I have few recommendations of how to bring him in, including one that should not be too hard for him to wrap his head around.