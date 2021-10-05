90 Day Fiancé's Tania Maduro Addresses Fans After Split From Syngin Colchester Confirmed
By Mick Joest
The 90 Day Fiancé alum has something to say.
90 Day Fiancé fans have speculated for weeks about the relationship status of Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester, and we finally got some answers from an unexpected place. The latest cast reveal for the franchise’s Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life features Colchester within its ranks, which clearly confirmed his split from wife Maduro. Now that the secret is out, Maduro took a moment to address fans on her newly revealed relationship status, and what’s coming next.
Tania Maduro wasn't in the dumps or mopey in sharing the recent news on her Instagram account. In noting that she and Syngin Colchester are through, Maduro was sure to confirm one fact, but her cryptic response to the news indicated that perhaps not every rumor floating around about her and Colchester is true.
It’s definitely surprising to see such a positive message from Tania Maduro regarding the news. The circumstances behind their split have not been revealed, though 90 Day Fiancé fans did see the couple go through an incredibly rocky marriage, so it’s probably safe to believe that the decision to divorce was a mutual one. However it went down, Maduro seemed happy in her message, and not afraid to joke to followers about hitting him up on social media.
The “some rumors are true” bit is interesting, though, as Tania Maduro’s post didn’t address the possible new relationship that her ex might be in. Syngin Colchester’s frequent posts of pictures and videos with a new woman are what really amped up the talk of a split. Could Maduro’s message at the beginning be a subtle clue that Colchester and the woman he’s been with aren’t actually an item?
We can’t say anything for sure. It is worth noting that the mystery girl, who goes by Anerinwithane on Instagram, recently denied she’s dating anyone in an official capacity. Here’s what she had to say about a supposed relationship in a since-expired Instagram story (via Screen Rant).
Anerinewithane’s statement, combined with Tania Maduro’s cryptic message, could put the rumors of Syngin Colchester’s new relationship to bed. Of course, it’s also possible that everyone is just playing coy to prevent spoilers for the upcoming episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see about that!
90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 is coming to Discovery+ Friday, November 12th. Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET in the meantime, and read up on other drama in the franchise such as the latest backlash against Angela Deem.
