90 Day Fiancé's Tania Maduro Addresses Fans After Split From Syngin Colchester Confirmed

90 Day Fiancé fans have speculated for weeks about the relationship status of Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester, and we finally got some answers from an unexpected place. The latest cast reveal for the franchise’s Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life features Colchester within its ranks, which clearly confirmed his split from wife Maduro. Now that the secret is out, Maduro took a moment to address fans on her newly revealed relationship status, and what’s coming next.

Tania Maduro wasn't in the dumps or mopey in sharing the recent news on her Instagram account. In noting that she and Syngin Colchester are through, Maduro was sure to confirm one fact, but her cryptic response to the news indicated that perhaps not every rumor floating around about her and Colchester is true.

Some rumors are true -- #SingleLife New Season was announced and yes I am single, @syngin_colchester is single - we're all single!! Now don't go all at once to his DMs ladies or he'll never be able to sort them all out 🤣 keep an eye out for my @unfiltrdofficial page to come - in just a few weeks!

It’s definitely surprising to see such a positive message from Tania Maduro regarding the news. The circumstances behind their split have not been revealed, though 90 Day Fiancé fans did see the couple go through an incredibly rocky marriage , so it’s probably safe to believe that the decision to divorce was a mutual one. However it went down, Maduro seemed happy in her message, and not afraid to joke to followers about hitting him up on social media.

The “ some rumors are true ” bit is interesting, though, as Tania Maduro’s post didn’t address the possible new relationship that her ex might be in. Syngin Colchester’s frequent posts of pictures and videos with a new woman are what really amped up the talk of a split. Could Maduro’s message at the beginning be a subtle clue that Colchester and the woman he’s been with aren’t actually an item?

We can’t say anything for sure. It is worth noting that the mystery girl, who goes by Anerinwithane on Instagram, recently denied she’s dating anyone in an official capacity. Here’s what she had to say about a supposed relationship in a since-expired Instagram story (via Screen Rant ).

I am settling this bc I’m tired of being sent articles and/or tagged in things. I am a single Pringle and happen to have a cool friend here who people know. I am NOT filming anything. TV is not my dream nor anything I wish to be a part of. Those who know me, know I have a lot of fun but I’m not one for that lifestyle. My imminent travel is for work, not for pleasure, although I have spent a lot of time in South Korea and it will inevitably be amazing! While I appreciate the nice comments and even the hate (gotta send love to all) I think some are making unnecessary judgments and creating stories from nothing. I’m going to continue my traveling and working from around the globe, so if you’re into it, stay tuned! If you’re here for drama...you might get bored.

Anerinewithane’s statement, combined with Tania Maduro’s cryptic message, could put the rumors of Syngin Colchester’s new relationship to bed. Of course, it’s also possible that everyone is just playing coy to prevent spoilers for the upcoming episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see about that!