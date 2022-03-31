A Yellowstone Writer Is Bringing A Texas Ranch Horror Series To Streaming With James Wan

Following the fourth season, one Yellowstone writer has found a new gig on Peacock that will involve a different ranch. Ian McCulloch will write the script for a potential half-hour series that is an adaptation from James Wan of Robert McCammon’s horror thriller Stinger.

According to THR, the potential series, titled Teacup, is in the development stage. The 2015 book takes place within a 24-hour time in Inferno, Texas. The town has a collapsing economy made all the worse by gang violence and racial tension. Teacup will follow a group on a Texas ranch who come together amid a mysterious threat.

Produced by Universal Content Productions, Ian McCulloch is set to executive produce with E.L. Katz and James Wan. Stinger author Robert McCammon will be credited as an executive producer as well. With McCammon part of the project, there shouldn’t be any worry that the new Peacock series will drastically differ from the book, but it’s still too early to tell.

Currently, there is no casting news as of yet for Teacup, but hopefully, that will be announced over the coming months. Since the project is only in development, there is no telling if Peacock will pick it up to series. But with it being penned by a writer on Yellowstone as one of Peacock’s most-streamed acquired shows, and from James Wan, who is famous in the horror genre, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Teacup gets a series order.

James Wan is most known as the co-creator of the Saw and Insidious franchises and the creator of The Conjuring franchise. His works on television include the recent Netflix supernatural horror series Archive 81 and the Prime Video adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer by Lois Duncan. If anyone can make a TV horror adaptation, it would be Wan.

Meanwhile, Ian McCulloch’s credits besides Yellowstone – on which he also serves as a producer – include Deputy as a producer and writer, a writer and director on Wallace, Chicago Fire, and an actor on Dog Run. Teacup marks McCulloch's first horror series, but I doubt he’ll have much trouble since he’ll be working with one of the greats in the horror genre.

As for Yellowstone, the popular series was renewed for a fifth and supersized season. The series had massive ratings in the most recent season and a record-breaking launch of its first spinoff, Yellowstone: 1883. A second spinoff, 1932, is also in the works and has the intention of launching with the second half of Yellowstone’s fifth season later this year.

Fingers crossed we get more news on Teacup soon, but in the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look out for. If you want to check out Yellowstone, you can find it streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.