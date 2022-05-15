After ‘Year Of Health,’ Rebel Wilson Rocks A Svelte Green Dress And Shows Off Trim Figure At Netflix’s Senior Year Premiere

Rebel Wilson’s upcoming Netflix movie Senior Year will be audiences’ first chance to see the actress on screen since a busy 2019. While she hasn’t had any projects for us to enjoy in the past few years, she’s kept plenty busy. The actress formerly known as “Fat Amy” from the Pitch Perfect movies underwent a “Year of Health,” losing over 70 pounds and inspiring a new nickname . She recently got to show off the results of all her hard work at the premiere of her new movie.

Rebel Wilson's weight loss journey wasn’t easy, and it actually started with pushback from her team , who she said didn’t understand why she’d want to change her body when she was having so much success as a “funny fat girl.” The actress didn’t seem to be too concerned that her success was suffering when she walked the red carpet in a stunning green sequined dress that showed off her trim figure at the premiere of Senior Year.

(Image credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)

The off-the-shoulder Jason Wu gown was the same shade of green as the cheerleading uniform worn by her character in the Netflix movie. In Senior Year, Rebel Wilson plays Stephanie Conway, a cheer captain leading the “perfect” popular life in 2002, before she suffers an accident during a cheerleading routine that puts her into a coma for 20 years. When she awakes in 2022, she’s determined to finish her high school career, despite being 37 years old.

Fans first got to see the actress’ new look in the trailer for Senior Year , which should reassure viewers that Rebel Wilson is still bringing the hilarity we fell in love with in Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect. She has always seemed to be breezy and confident, but knowing how happy she is about her improved health — and reading her motivational posts about how worth it the “Year of Health” was for her — we are really loving that bright smile she showed on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)

Along with Rebel Wilson, Senior Year boasts a bunch of well-known faces , including This Is Us star Justin Hartley, The Afterparty stars Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao, Alicia Silverstone, and Chris Parnell, along with many others.

Since initially reaching her goal weight of 165 pounds in 2020, the actress shared her (surprisingly simple) secret to maintaining her new lifestyle . She said while people tend to think you have to work your body really hard to stay healthy, unless you’re "training to be the next Thor or something,” it’s really just about keeping your body moving and blood pumping. Rebel Wilson’s secret is putting on a podcast or some music and just walking. She says you can do it anywhere in the world, and it’s become her favorite form of exercise. So simple and inspiring!