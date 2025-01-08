Alan Ritchson Beats Some Sense Into An Army Of Fools In Explosive, Full Reacher Season 3 Trailer

We are getting closer to the February release date of Reacher Season 3 , available to action junkies who have an Amazon Prime Video subscription . And honestly, this series that adapts the books of the famous Lee Child is worth the price of admission for the streaming service, alone. Even though Tom Cruise tried to play wandering ass-kicker Jack Reacher in the movies before, it’s the presence of Alan Ritchson in the title role that makes the first two seasons of Reacher really sing. He was born to play Jack Reacher. So leave it to him to drop the first full trailer for the anticipated Season 3 on his social media feed. Watch it at the top of this page.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

We have been covering the news on Reacher Season 3 since the moment the upcoming chapter was greenlit by Amazon Prime more than one year ago today. Personally, I’m a huge fan of the Lee Child book that was chosen as the source material for this upcoming season. It’s called Persuader, and is worth the read if you want to get a sense of the type of adventure that awaits Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) this time out.

But you can also get the plot details from this new trailer. Basically, Reacher is approached by federal agents who are investigating a rug importer ( played by Anthony Michael Hall ) who likely is up to much shadier affairs. Reacher is asked by these agents and asked to go undercover, mainly because they lost a fellow agent who had infiltrated an isolated mansion weeks ago.

But Reacher has a different reason for getting involved. As is revealed in this new trailer, the person pulling the strings on the entire operation is someone that Reacher thought he killed, years ago. This traces back to Reacher’s military days. And fans of the Lee Child books know that Reacher doesn’t like leaving any dangling ends. So he’s going to settle this score, come hell or high water.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

One reason I love the choice of Persuader for Reacher Season 3 is that, after Bad Luck and Trouble for Season 2, this is a return to a solo Reacher assignment. We get glimpses of the supporting character Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), but as Neagley wasn’t in this book, this largely is to keep her on people’s radars until the new show arrives . What we also get in this new trailer is continued teasing of the standoff between Reacher and the man-mountain known as Paulie. The villain is a bodyguard on the mansion grounds, and it leads to one of the most vicious fist fights in any Lee Child book. I only pray that the show does the battle justice. It’s teased in the very last shots of the trailer above.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The third season of Reacher will run for eight episodes, and will roll out weekly, with the first three episodes premiering on Thursday, February 20. Subsequent episodes will then drop every Thursday through March 27, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Ready for even more good news? It already has been announced that Reacher received an early renewal for a fourth season, which will begin shooting this year. Bring it on!