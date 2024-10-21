Amid Ted Lasso Season 4 Chatter, An Exec Provided An Update On Where Things Really Stand

Over a year since its conclusion, Ted Lasso remains one of the most rewatchable shows ever . More recently, there have been reports suggesting the creative team is working on a fourth season of one of Apple TV+'s best shows . These supposed details have mostly been hearsay up to this point. However, an exec has now provided an regard to where things truly stand with additional episodes of the Emmy-winning dramedy.

It was previously reported that Warner Bros. Television picked up options on cast members Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift. That indeed seemed to indicate that there was an intention to produce more episodes. While speaking with Variety , Warner Bros. TV Group chairman and CEO Channing Dungey seemed to suggest that talks for a new season are going well:

We are in conversations about season four, and they are very exciting conversations, but it’s still early days.

Nothing seems to be set in stone at the moment. However, it does seem like Season 4 is a distinct possibility at this point. Ahead of Channing Dungey sharing her comments, Hannah Waddingham weighed in on the prospect of a new season as well. The Emmy winner didn't confirm it was happening, though she said she would be down to return to the fold. On the plus side, whatever the case may be for the season's story, lead actor Jason Sudeikis is on board, as Dungey explained:

We had always been clear that we there wasn’t going to be more ‘Ted Lasso’ if Jason [Sudeikis] and team weren’t feeling excited about it, and I can tell you firsthand that he’s in a place where he’s feeling really excited and feels good about it.

Another set of episodes could provide fans with some closer, in some ways. Some Apple TV+ subscription holders were not happy with how a few of the characters' stories ended in Season 3. That included the arc for Ted, who moved back to Kansas. On the whole, some found the finale to be too open-ended. (However, cast member Juno Temple lauded the fact that it "didn't feel like an ending." ) Still, I'd wager that even those who had issues with the series finale would be down for seeing more wholesome Ted Lasso moments .

If Season 4 happens, it’s unclear who would make up the cast and return alongside Sudeikis, Waddingham, Goldstein and Swift. One would hope that the majority of the ensemble would be brought back.

Fan-favorite star Cristo Fernández, who played Dani Rojas on all three seasons, shared his thoughts on a potential fourth season , revealing that he doesn’t know any more than what was in the news. He shared that if there was more Ted Lasso, he’d be excited and would want to be part of it. Fernández even declared that he “would love to be Dani Rojas many more times.”

It's likely that there are plenty of other specifics to iron out before Ted Lasso Season 4 is officially given the green light. Channing Dungey's comments about the "exciting" conversations that are taking place could be enough to keep fans hopeful, though. So, while you wait for updates, you can revisit the existing three seasons or check them out for the first time now on Apple TV+.