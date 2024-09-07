'Listen, You People:' Hannah Waddingham Gets Hilariously Real About Those Ted Lasso Season 4 Reports
This is a very on-brand for Hannah Waddingham, and I love it!
You can always count on Hannah Waddingham to keep it real. The Rebecca actress has been very open and enthusiastic about the impact Ted Lasso has had on her life, and her answers to questions about the show tend to be genuine and hilarious. Now, she’s done it again as she got real about those reports regarding Ted Lasso’s potential fourth season.
A few weeks ago, news broke that Jason Sudeikis' Apple TV+ comedy had taken a massive step toward a fourth season. Apparently, Warner Bros. Television picked up options for Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift, and were reportedly going to start working on getting more of the original cast next. After that, it was revealed that Phil Dunster allegedly won’t return as Jamie Tartt due to scheduling issues. Now, there are lots of questions about who will come back and if the season is even happening.
Well, the woman who plays AFC Richmond’s owner was asked about all of it by ET, and this is how she responded:
First of all, I’m 99.9% sure “Sudocrem” is Jason Sudeikis, and as many in the Ted Lasso cast and crew have said, the show’s return is contingent on him. Before this news about Season 4 broke, the comedy’s showrunner, Bill Lawrence said its return is up to the SNL alum, as he told Collider that “...whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it.” Waddingham appears to be in the same boat.
She doesn't seem to know anything about Ted Lasso doing a fourth season or spinoff, but if it happens, she’ll be there. In the past, when asked if she’d return as Rebecca, Waddingham has maintained that she would. So, that’s not a question, however, the state of Season 4 is.
When pressed further about the topic and if there were scripts, the Emmy winner said:
Along with The Fall Guy actress, the actor behind Dani Rojas, Cristo Fernández, has addressed the Season 4 reports. He also doesn’t really know if it's actually happening, but he did say that if it does he’d love to return as the happy-go-lucky footballer, because, as Dani says, “Fútbol is life!”
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
All around, there is a lot that’s still up in the air when it comes to this comedy’s future. The door was certainly left open for AFC Richmond’s stories to continue after Ted Lasso’s Season 3 ending. However, other than that first report that a step had been taken toward a fourth installment, there’s been no other confirmation. So, like Hannah Waddingham, we all also “don’t know” what’s going to happen next.
However, if Season 4 does end up being a go, she made it hilariously clear that she’ll be there. And I imagine that as long as they don’t have scheduling conflicts, the rest of the Ted Lasso cast will happily reprise their roles too.
As we learn more about what’s next for this beloved soccer comedy, we’ll keep you updated. For now, you can go back and watch Hannah Waddingham and co. in the first three seasons of Ted Lasso with an Apple TV+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.