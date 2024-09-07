'Listen, You People:' Hannah Waddingham Gets Hilariously Real About Those Ted Lasso Season 4 Reports

You can always count on Hannah Waddingham to keep it real. The Rebecca actress has been very open and enthusiastic about the impact Ted Lasso has had on her life, and her answers to questions about the show tend to be genuine and hilarious. Now, she’s done it again as she got real about those reports regarding Ted Lasso’s potential fourth season .

A few weeks ago, news broke that Jason Sudeikis' Apple TV+ comedy had taken a massive step toward a fourth season. Apparently, Warner Bros. Television picked up options for Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift, and were reportedly going to start working on getting more of the original cast next. After that, it was revealed that Phil Dunster allegedly won’t return as Jamie Tartt due to scheduling issues. Now, there are lots of questions about who will come back and if the season is even happening.

Well, the woman who plays AFC Richmond’s owner was asked about all of it by ET , and this is how she responded:

Listen, you people, I don't know. Alright! I don't know, I don't know. You need to ask Sudocrem. I would always play her, even if she's got a walking frame, so I'm the wrong person to ask. I'm in, I'm there. They are some of the greatest loves of my life, that cast, and the writers are so magnificent. You'd be stupid not to, you know? So, yeah, I'm totally there. Are we gonna be there? I don't know.

First of all, I’m 99.9% sure “Sudocrem” is Jason Sudeikis, and as many in the Ted Lasso cast and crew have said, the show’s return is contingent on him. Before this news about Season 4 broke, the comedy’s showrunner, Bill Lawrence said its return is up to the SNL alum, as he told Collider that “...whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it.” Waddingham appears to be in the same boat.

She doesn't seem to know anything about Ted Lasso doing a fourth season or spinoff , but if it happens, she’ll be there. In the past, when asked if she’d return as Rebecca , Waddingham has maintained that she would. So, that’s not a question, however, the state of Season 4 is.

When pressed further about the topic and if there were scripts, the Emmy winner said:

Of course, there's no script.

Along with The Fall Guy actress, the actor behind Dani Rojas, Cristo Fernández, has addressed the Season 4 reports. He also doesn’t really know if it's actually happening, but he did say that if it does he’d love to return as the happy-go-lucky footballer, because, as Dani says, “Fútbol is life!”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All around, there is a lot that’s still up in the air when it comes to this comedy’s future. The door was certainly left open for AFC Richmond’s stories to continue after Ted Lasso’s Season 3 ending . However, other than that first report that a step had been taken toward a fourth installment, there’s been no other confirmation. So, like Hannah Waddingham, we all also “don’t know” what’s going to happen next.

However, if Season 4 does end up being a go, she made it hilariously clear that she’ll be there. And I imagine that as long as they don’t have scheduling conflicts, the rest of the Ted Lasso cast will happily reprise their roles too.