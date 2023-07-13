And Just Like That: Why Season 2 Of The SATC Spinoff Feels Way Better Than The First

The streaming wars are in full effect, and the various services have a handful of megahits on their hands. For the newly renamed Max (aka HBO Max) one of those titles is the Sex and the City spinoff titles And Just Like That. Season 1 was super popular, and we’re currently midway through the show’s second season on the air (learn how to watch And Just Like That here). I’m watching the show, and I actually think Season 2 of AJLT feels way better than the first. Let’s break it all down.

For Sex and the City fans like myself, there were some growing pains when streaming the first few episodes of And Just Like That . The surprising death of Big broke the internet, as fans debated Carrie’s actions when she found her husband in the bathroom. We were also introduced to a number of new characters, including Sara Ramirez’s infamous Che Diaz. Then there’s the absence of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones , which was perhaps the hardest pill to swallow.

But now that we’re in Season 2 of the Sex and the City spinoff, I feel free of these growing pains. We know all the new characters well enough that their inclusion in group and solo scenes no longer feels out of place. Although there are still folks out there who just can’t get into Che. Still, the cast functions like a true ensemble, rather than the newcomers feeling like an afterthought as they did during Season 1. I’m personally a huge fan of Sarita Choudhury’s Seema, who in many ways has taken Samantha’s spot in the friendship group.

There’s a reason that And Just Like That has a different name and isn’t just a new season of Sex and the City: it’s a different show. This one is focused on women of a certain age, and the complications that come from that stage of life rather than young single women dating in NYC. I’ve found this super refreshing, and the new tone (and runtime) feel more familiar now that we’re in the show’s sophomore season on Max.

I’ve also found that Season 2 of AJLT is leaning more into the comedy side of the show. The first season focused a ton on Carrie’s grieving process, which was understandably heavy. While that still factors into the action of Season 2, the fun seems like it’s returned to the franchise. Whether it's Miranda’s disastrous threesome attempt or Charlotte talking about how she loves semen, it feels more similar to the silly tone of SATC.

Then there’s the Samantha of it all. The finale of Season 1 revealed that she and Carrie were getting together in London, seemingly hinting at the end of their feud. We all know that Kim Cattrall will eventually reprise her role for a cameo in Season 2, which will likely break the internet. While fans like myself still miss Sam, the newcomers becoming bigger characters has helped make her absence less glaring.