Are The Perfect Match Winners Still Together? Here's What Georgia Hassarati And Dom Gabriel Say About Their Relationship After The Finale

SPOILERS are ahead for Perfect Match Season 1, now streaming with a Netflix subscription .

Over the past three weeks, fans of Netflix dating shows have been treated to something a bit different for the streaming service with the crossover reality show, Perfect Match . The new series hosted by Nick Lachey had contestants from Netflix’s other series all venturing to Panama to find a compatible partner for themselves. While quite a few matches were made on the show, it was Too Hot To Handle’s Georgia Hassarati and The Mole’s Dom Gabriel who were named the season’s “perfect match.” Naturally, viewers of the show are curious whether the cute couple was able to make it work since the finale.

Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel seemed like a super genuine couple with a lot of potential, but walking out of the Perfect Match house, the obvious roadblock for them was the fact that Hassarati lives in Australia and Gabriel hails from Canada. Here’s what Hassarati told Today regarding what happened next in their relationship:

I just loved my time with him and getting to know him. He’s a great person and I wouldn’t change anything. However, now we’re not together at the moment.

There you have it. Georgia Hassarati will treasure her time getting to know The Mole star, but apparently, things just didn’t work out between them and the long-distance played a role in them going their separate ways. Here’s what Dom Gabriel said:

I think after the show there’s a lot of things that you have to take into account, such as distance. And going from being in a house with cameras around you all the time is tough. We’re on good terms and there’s no bad blood there… I think it was the kind of thing where, ‘Let’s see where the future leads us. Let’s kind of do our thing on our own. If the future has something else in store, if it’s meant to be, then it’s meant to be.

Perfect Match (Image credit: Netflix) RELATED: 5 Ways Perfect Match Restored My Faith In Netflix Dating Shows

As Gabriel shared, there was no “bad blood” between the two of them when it came to their decision to go their separate ways. Perhaps it simply didn’t work out. I don’t blame them, as I was watching the finale I imagined one of them upending their life to live on the other side of the world probably wasn’t in the cards. That being said, it sounds like the door isn’t completely closed between the two of them, and they still have a lot of love and respect for one another.

If you’re wondering if maybe Perfect Match made the wrong call when it came to awarding its distinction, when it comes to the other couplings they were matched against, no one really stayed together after all. Kariselle Snow from Sexy Beasts and Joey Sasso from The Circle got engaged in the finale, but as they told Variety , they ultimately went their separate ways. And when it comes to Love Is Blind’s Shayne Jansen and Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch, they also told Today they are no longer together.