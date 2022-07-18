As Tristan Thompson And Khloé Kardashian Prepare For Baby No. 2, The NBA Player Was Seen Out And About With Another Woman

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be expecting their second bundle of joy any day now, but the NBA player certainly isn’t waiting around the house for the phone call. Thompson has been vacationing on the Greek island of Mykonos since news broke that he and his reality star ex-girlfriend had enlisted the help of a surrogate to have another baby , and amid reports that the birth of the child is “imminent,” Thompson was pictured out and about, holding hands with another woman.

Tristan Thompson was seen walking hand-in-hand with a mystery woman, TMZ reports, around 5 a.m. on Sunday after partying at the club Bonbonniere. The two reportedly walked through the streets of Mykonos, leading the site to theorize they might have met at the nightclub. The Chicago Bull was seen at Bonbonniere on Friday night as well, when he apparently smoked a hookah and was surrounded by several women.

Khloé Kardashian has not commented publicly on her ex’s Greek getaway, which is par for the course, as she’s pretty much stayed quiet when it comes to anything having to do with the father of her 4-year-old daughter True. And it's likely she wouldn't have much to say anyway.

A representative for the Good American co-founder confirmed that Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend conceived a child via surrogate in November — just weeks before the news broke that Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Kardashian were still together. The dramatic fallout from their ensuing breakup was chronicled in the Season 1 finale of The Kardashians, but no mention was made on the show that they were expecting another baby.

The timing of Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal reveal — coming so soon after the conception of their second child — seems like history repeating itself in the cruelest way. Back in 2018 he was caught cheating with multiple women just days before the reality star gave birth to True Thompson. The couple stayed together at the time, but eventually broke up after he cheated again, this time with Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF Jordyn Woods. However, it was revealed on The Kardashians that the couple had again reconciled , with Thompson determined to win back Khloé’s trust and get married .

We’ll have to see if Tristan Thompson will be rushing back to the States when the time comes for the birth of his newest baby. Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to the NBA player’s third child in December 2021, said in February that he had made no attempt to meet baby Theo in the months since the child's birth. She also disputed claims that he paid her any child support, after it was reported that he paid $40,000 a month to each of his three children’s mothers (Thompson also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig).