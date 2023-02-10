At Midnight Cast: Where Else You've Seen The Stars Of The Paramount+ Rom-Com

A Paramount+ subscription gives fans of romantic-comedies access to plenty of great, funny movies about love, including a few titles that are exclusive to the streaming platform. The latest in that particular category is At Midnight — the story of a heartbroken movie star and a young hotel employee who find themselves going against their own goals to play it safe when it comes to love and end up falling for each other. As the movie from co-writer and director Jonah Feingold arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day, take a look at our breakdown of who is playing whom in the At Midnight cast.

Diego Boneta (Alejandro)

As Alejandro — junior manager of a luxurious Mexican hotel — we have Diego Boneta, who has previously played the male lead of a few other romantic movies, such as 2012’s cinematic adaptation of the Broadway's Rock of Ages, a Romeo and Juliet-inspired crime drama called Die in a Gunfight in 2021, and HBO Max’s remake of Father of the Bride from 2022.

After getting his big break on the children’s series Misión S.O.S. aventura y amo in 2004, the Mexican-born actor broke out in the U.S. with recurring roles shows like on Pretty Little Liars, 90210, and Scream Queens before returning to Spanish-language TV as the real-life, titular pop star on Netflix’s Luis Miguel: The Series. Boneta’s other big screen credits include 2017’s Before I Fall, the sixth installment of the Terminator movies (Dark Fate), and 2020’s movie adaptation of the video game, Monster Hunter.

Monica Barbaro (Sophie Wilder)

A-list actor Sophie Wilder — who meets Alejandro while shooting a superhero movie — is actually Monica Barbaro’s first lead role in a feature-length rom-com, as she is better known for TV crime dramas like Chicago P.D. (on which she appeared as her Chicago Justice character, Anna Valdez) and action movies, having been in the Top Gun: Maverick cast as Phoenix. She also was in the main cast for Netflix’s short-lived dramedy The Good Cop, starred in smaller movies like 2021’s The Cathedral and I’m Charlie Walker in 2022, and will lend her voice to Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas — an upcoming animated series spun-off from Zack Snyder’s zombie movie — in 2023.

Anders Holm (Adam)

As Sophie’s co-star and two-timing boyfriend, Adam, we have Anders Holm — best known for co-creating and starring on Comedy Central’s long-running series, Workaholics, with Blake Anderson and Adam Devine, whom he would reunite with as co-writers and stars of Netflix’s action comedy, Game Over, Man!, in 2018. He has also popped up in supporting roles in several popular comedy movies — such as Neighbors, The Interview, The Intern, and Sausage Party — but also gave dramatic acting a try recently by starring with the Inventing Anna cast in 2022.

Casey Thomas Brown (Chris)

Sophie’s old friend, Chris — who also acts as her manager — is played by Diego Boneta’s Father of the Bride co-star, Casey Thomas Brown, who has several guest spots on hit TV series under his belt, such as Neo-Western drama Justified, Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and Shameless, to name a few. He also was a main player in Netflix’s The Kominsky Method cast, was on most of Tell Me a Story Season 2, and more recently appeared in three episodes of an even more popular anthology TV series, American Horror Story, for its 11th season.

Catherine Cohen (Rachel)

Sophie’s best friend, Rachel, is played by Catherine Cohen, who previously worked with At Midnight director Jonah Feingold on Dating & New York, last starred in a major rom-com exclusively released on streaming with Netflix’s The Lovebirds in 2020, and last starred in any movie exclusively released on streaming with Disney+’s Home Alone requel, Home Sweet Home Alone, in 2021. The comedian — whose Netflix original comedy special, subtitled The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous, premiered in 2022 — has also made appearances on shows like Difficult People, Broad City, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, and What We Do in the Shadows.

Fernando Carsa (Tachi)

Alejandro's best friend, Tachi — who also serves as a bartender at the hotel — is played by Fernando Carsa, who, according to his own website, has had a passion for all forms of the performing art since he was 7 years old and is now making his feature-film debut with At Midnight. In fact, the only other screen acting credit on his resume so far is the Apple TV+ original comedy series, Acapulco, on which his character, Memo, also happens to work at a hotel in Mexico with his best friend, who is the main character of the series.

Whitney Cummings (Margot)

As Margot — a Hollywood agent representing both Sophie and Adam — we have Whitney Cummings, whose previous work in the rom-com genre includes 2008’s Made of Honor with Patrick Dempsey, The Wedding Ringer with Kevin Hart and Josh Gad, and her own self-titled sitcom that ran for two seasons on NBC. However, the comedian — who also co-created 2 Broke Girls and later made her directorial debut in 2017 with The Female Brain — has also branched out to a few other other genres, such as with the recent musical horror comedy Studio 666, the 2017 thriller Unforgettable, and when she joined Fox’s Accused cast for an episode of the crime anthology that has not yet aired.

Maya Zapata (Aurelia)

Alejandro’s demanding boss, Aurelia, is played by Maya Zapata who, like Diego Boneta, was born in Mexico, has done a number of Spanish-language projects, and played a real-life pop star on a TV series — in this case, Selena Quintanilla on Selena’s Secret. Viewers from the U.S. may recognize her from 1994’s reboot of The Cisco Kid with Jimmy Smits, the 2005 crime drama The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada with Tommy Lee Jones, the Jennifer Lopez-led thriller, Bordertown, in 2007, and an episode of one of the best TV shows on Amazon Prime, Mozart in the Jungle.

Whether you choose to watch the film “at midnight” or any other time of the day, the At Midnight cast is sure to keep you up and entertained. The romantic-comedy is now available to stream on Paramount+, as of Friday, February 10, 2023.