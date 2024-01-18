Aubrey Plaza Has Seen The Viral Memes About Her Emmys Dress, And She Had The Best Response

Aubrey Plaza is known as one of the funniest people in any room — she has proclaimed herself as "this generation's Billy Crystal," after all. So, it's not a shock that The White Lotus Season 2 cast's leading lady had a characteristically hilarious reaction to all of the social-media ribbing over her red-carpet appearance on Monday night when the winners of the 75th annual Emmy Awards were announced.

The actress, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress - Drama Series for her role as strait-laced lawyer Harper Spiller in The White Lotus Season 2, attended the TV awards ceremony wearing a gold gown from Loewe's Spring 2024 collection that featured a dramatic square bodice pierced with a giant "needle" straight through it:

(Image credit: Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

And it's a look that had people talking, with many taking to social media to post memes and reactions to the designer dress, saying that the top half of the otherwise chic gown, unfortunately, resembled a classic yellow Post-it note. Of course, that led to online jokesters Photoshopping text onto the night's red-carpet photos of Plaza, which she gamely reposted to her own Instagram Stories and shared with her 4.5 million followers.

One Instagram account, @bravo_cadotoast, jokingly embellished pics of the actress with the go-to greeting from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Lisa Barlow, as well as other memorable quotes from the Utah-based Housewives:

Hello baby gorgeous!

Another account, @got2gonyc (a guide to free, public bathrooms in New York City), fittingly had a running bathroom theme to their Aubrey Plaza memes, including one that said:

Bathroom access is a human right

The wellness-focused page @becoolasacucumber had a nice little "daily reminder" for followers to post on their mirrors "or your dress," the account joked:

Winter is here, remember to hydrate!

One frequent joke made by social-media users, including X poster @austinblakemays, compared the Loewe gown to the infamous Post-it note break-up scene between Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her awful ex-boyfriend Jack Berger (Ron Livingston) in Season 6 of Sex and the City, a reference Plaza loved so much, she immortalized it in a grid carousel. In the SATC scene, Livingston's Berger basically ghosts his writer girlfriend, only leaving behind a solitary note that reads:

I'm sorry, I can't. Don't hate me.

But another Instagrammer, @tucartoons, stood out from the pack with their own post, which featured a cartoon rendering of the Parks and Rec star attending the 2024 Emmys. Cheekily written across the "pinned" Post-it was:

Has anyone drawn a cartoon of it yet?

Clearly, Plaza was good-natured about the whole thing. Along with reposting several of the memes on her Instagram account, she posted a series of photos showing off her glamorous Emmys ensemble and showed her team and her date—her sister!—some social-media love:

Thank you @loewe for making me look sharp and to my beautiful team and to my sister for being the best date ever.

There will undoubtedly be more red carpets in Aubrey Plaza's near future: next on the 2024 TV schedule for the actress is Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and Monsters at Work, both for Disney+, so we'll likely be seeing more of the funny actress stepping out in glam outfits to support those projects. And maybe we'll get a meme or two out of it if we're lucky!