Taylor Swift Knows How To Throw A Party, But Selena Gomez Was 'Mortified' That Time She Went To One

I doubt that it would shock anyone to know that Taylor Swift is good at throwing parties. When you’re someone who gives away expensive purses on the fly and spends “eye-watering” sums just to watch football, you are clearly a person who will spare no expense when you wanna go all out. As such, we can expect that celeb besties Swift and Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez frequently party together. But Gomez just opened up about a time she embarrassed herself when attending one of her friend’s shindigs.

What Did Selena Gomez Say About Being Mortified At A Taylor Swift Party?

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been BFFs for a long time, which has led to the duo having many amazing moments together , some of which were available for the world to see. The two former child stars have likely partied together quite a lot, but while Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco were discussing their relationship and new joint album, I Said I Love You First, him asking her to recall the first party they went to together led to a completely different revelation. As the Emilia Pérez actress said during their conversation for Spotify :

I don’t know if this was the first but it was actually really funny. As a couple we went to Taylor’s party after some awards show. I don’t know, it was kind of cute, but I was mortified. Apparently cool people don’t show up to parties on time.

Oh, Selena. The more I find out about you the more I love your whole thing, girl. Somehow, the “Same Old Love” singer manages to be glamorous in everything from a white minidress to a fuzzy jacket and baggy jeans , while also being open about things like her fluctuating weight and mental health struggles , and shutting down haters. If every self-made billionaire could be like her the world would probably be a much better place!

Listen, I totally understand her being “mortified” here, because even I know that no one shows up to parties on time and the last time I went to a non-work party there were still two zeroes next to each other in the year.

What I don’t get is when is the correct time to show up for a party? An hour after the start time? Near the end of the night? Does it depend on how long you plan to stay at said event? I can only imagine that Gomez, despite probably having been to hundreds of parties during her time as a famous individual, doesn’t know the answer either, and if that makes me just as un-cool as Selena Gomez then I will take it!

As you might have guessed, Blanco had something (cute) to say about going to parties with his lady love, and responded:

We’re the first people at every single party when I go with you. You, like, show up when my mother shows up to a party.

Alright, Mr. Blanco. There is nothing wrong with getting to a place at the time someone has told you to get to a place! You know what, Selena? Next time you hit up one of Tay-Tay’s parties, call me. I’m down to get there right when it starts!