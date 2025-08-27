James Gunn Confirmed Blue Beetle Was In The DCU, So Will He Appear In Peacemaker Season 2?

After a long three-year wait, Peacemaker Season 2 has finally hit the 2025 TV schedule and is streaming week to week with an HBO Max subscription . The first episode’s Justice League retcon set the internet ablaze, but the thing that’s got me buzzing is the fact that James Gunn confirmed Blue Beetle’s status in the DC . Could we be seeing him show up in the John Cena-led show? The DC Studios co-lead's latest comments have fans convinced the answer is “yes”—though, as always with the filmmaker, there’s just enough wiggle room to keep us guessing.

In a new video interview with IMDb, the host admitted they were a big Blue Beetle fan and asked Gunn if Jaime Reyes might appear on the show. The Guardians of the Galaxy director gave this cryptic response:

You know, I won’t say you’re not in luck.

That’s where things get interesting. The Blue Beetle movie, while underperforming at the box office , was liked by fans and established that Jaime Reyes isn’t the first to have the Scarab. Ted Kord once operated as the hero and ran Kord Industries before mysteriously disappearing. The film’s mid-credits scene even teased Kord’s survival through a pre-recorded message to his daughter, sparking fan theories that he’s stranded in another dimension.

Why does that matter? Because Peacemaker Season 2 is set to play with alternate realities via the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, potentially creating the perfect crossover point for Ted Kord—or even Jaime himself.

Gunn has also openly linked the two characters in past interviews, saying both Blue Beetle and Peacemaker were born during the “in-between” era of the DCEU, i.e. before continuity was being strictly enforced. That makes them easier to slot into the new DCU without massive rewrites. As the Slither screenwriter put it to Rotten Tomatoes :

There’s hardly anything else that you need to change for him [Peacemaker], he can slide very easily into the DCU, same with Blue Beetle. They just kind of fit in very nicely, we just have to retcon a couple of things.

Add to that, per The Hollywood Reporter , Gunn has kept the final three episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 under wraps for critics, hyping up big reveals in the home stretch. So you have fertile ground for a cameo, or even a full introduction. Based on the Super filmmaker's smirk and answer, I’m already betting on one of the Blue Beetles, whether it’s Kord or Reyes, showing up before the season ends.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

A crossover between Peacemaker and Blue Beetle would actually make a lot of thematic sense. The clash between Peacemaker’s cynical, ultra-violent outlook and Jaime Reyes’ hopeful, wide-eyed heroism could be both hilarious and unexpectedly heartfelt. Just picture Eagly trying to snatch the Scarab—instant comedy gold.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, nothing has been confirmed. Gunn’s DCU is only just beginning to take shape, with Superman recently becoming available for digital purchase after a strong theatrical run, and the upcoming Supergirl is on the horizon. For now, all we really have is Gunn’s knowing smirk and that cryptic line. But if there’s one safe bet, it’s that the Scarab will be back on screen sooner rather than later.