Bre Tiesi Admits It's Her Fault Her Michael B. Jordan Hookup Comment Went Viral After Airing, But Nick Cannon Is Supportive

Bre Tiesi may arguably be best known for her relationship with Nick Cannon and for being one of the mothers of his children. However, she’s also managed to blaze a trail for herself as a true media personality. She’s since parlayed her notoriety and skills as a real estate agent into a role on the hit show Selling Sunset (which is available to Netflix subscribers ). She’s had a few notable moments in the short time she’s been on the reality TV series, but this latest one has really drawn attention. During the recently released seventh season, Tiesi claimed she’d hooked up with Michael B. Jordan at some point and went viral. She’s now taking responsibility, while Cannon is providing support.

The supposed revelation cropped up during an episode that saw the 32-year-old speaking with her co-stars – Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith and Emma Hernan. Amid the conversation, the social media star implied that she’d had sex with the lead of the Creed franchise. Her colleagues were seemingly left surprised, and a number of viewers had the same feelings. There was especially a lot of confusion, because the starlet didn’t provide much context.

Given all the hoopla over what was said, it was probably only a matter of time before the woman herself cleared the air. Bre Tiesi, who was also previously married to football player Johnny Manziel, caught up with ET to discuss what her rationale was amid that particular moment. While talking with the news outlet, Tiesi gave a gesture that seemingly suggested she didn’t realized she was being filmed at the time. Nevertheless, she owned up to what was said:

We were all having girl talk, and we were sitting and resetting the cameras -- it wasn't a conversation that was technically… I know better and that's my own fault. I know better. … I've definitely learned a lot these last few seasons but that was in no way me trying to be like 'Oh, I did X, Y and Z.'

When someone’s talking amongst close confidantes, it’s easy to get a bit overzealous. That’s probably why Bre Tiesi is asking that fans cut her “a little slack.” Whether they choose to do that remains to be seen but, at the very least, it seems like the father of her child is willing to show her grace.

Nick Cannon Offered Up Honest Thoughts About The Michael B. Jordan Assertion

The 43-year-old Masked Singer host seems to be really close with Bre Tiesi, who threw him an Iron Man-themed birthday party just a few weeks ago. When the father of 12 was approached by TMZ at LAX this week and asked for his thoughts on the MBJ-related matter, he kept his comments brief. Despite that, they were also very level-headed:

[That was] way before me. … Everybody got a past, right?

That’s certainly a mature way to look at the situation, and it’s not too surprising that Nick Cannon would be supportive of his baby’s mother. Cannon and Bre Tiesi went public with their pregnancy back in early 2022 and, around that time, the Wild ‘n Out creator threw shade at gossipers . Their son, Legendary Love Cannon, was born in June 2022, and the two parents opted to keep the birth as private as possible. For her part, Tiesi has been complimentary when discussing her feelings on Cannon . She also caused a stir, though, when she claimed Cannon doesn’t have to pay child support .

All in all, there seems to be no friction between these two co-parents, even in the aftermath of the headline-making comments. Because they’ve both spoken out, some may now wonder whether Michael B. Jordan himself might speak out. The chances of that are slim but, regardless of whether he does or doesn’t, his alleged one-time partner seems to have learned from this experience.