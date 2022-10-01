Selling Sunset Has Added Bre Tiesi: What We Know About The Reality Star From Infamous Split With Johnny Manziel To Kid With Nick Cannon

Fans of the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset got some good news when the streamer announced the show had been renewed for Seasons 6 and 7 . And when it does return, the cast will be slightly different, as Christine Quinn has exited the show , and Maya Vander also will not be returning . However, the Oppenheim Group has added two new faces to its brokerage firm in Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi, and even those who aren’t familiar with the Los Angeles real estate game might recognize Tiesi’s name.

The model was married to Heisman Trophy winner and ex-Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel, and she gave birth to her first child this year, Legendary Love Cannon — yes, the eighth child of Nick Cannon. Here’s what we know about Bre Tiesi ahead of Selling Sunset Season 6.

Bre Tiesi Got Flak For Having A Baby With Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon’s polyamorous lifestyle has been a topic of public discussion for a while now, and Bre Tiesi has spoken out against the criticism she’s received for giving birth to Cannon Baby No. 8. She’s also defended The Masked Singer host in the way he’s able to make time for his brood , and sure enough, he was present for her 10-hour home labor, all of which was documented on a video she posted to her YouTube page . Will little Legendary Love make his TV debut on Selling Sunset? Time will tell!

Bre Tiesi Was Married To Ex-NFL Quarterback Johnny Manziel

Before becoming a parenting partner with Nick Cannon, Bre Tiesi was married to former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner dated the model for two years, before they said “I do” in a private ceremony in 2018. The honeymoon phase didn’t last long, however, as they hit a rough patch the next year. Tiesi indicated on social media at the time that “Johnny Football” had been unfaithful, commenting (via TMZ Sports ):

I don't do betrayal for a person I was devoted to period. Vows were broken fuck money and fuck u and every other loser on here.

Bre Tiesi filed for divorce in December 2019, and the divorce was finalized in November 2021, with the model celebrating with “the craziest” girls party in Miami.

Bre Tiesi Got Into Real Estate To Transition Out Of Modeling

Before joining the cast of Selling Sunset, Bre Tiest had already begun selling real estate at Keller Williams Beverly Hills. She told People that she was ready to be a “big girl” now that she’s in her 30s:

I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career. I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales. As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. You know, I'm 31 now. So I'm like, it's time to be a big girl!

She also told People that she thinks she knows where she’ll fit in at the Oppenheim Group, but she’s ready to bring a lot of personality to the Netflix show, saying:

I'm a whole personality. For anyone that's followed me, they know I'm a hate it or love it kind of gal. I'm definitely bringing my full personality. It's gonna be a whole show, from fashion to drama.