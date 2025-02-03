Cameron Diaz Got Really Honest About Why She Actually Married Benji Madden: 'I Was Out There A Lot Longer Than He Was'

There are plenty of celebrity couples who've tied the knot quickly, from Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth to Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. A number of reality TV stars have done the same. However, not all of them stay together for very long. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are proving to be an exception, though. And, just recently, the Bad Teacher star was very candid about how her relationship with her rockstar spouse began

Cameron Diaz came out of retirement to star in a 2025 movie schedule release -- Netflix's Back In Action -- much to fans' excitement. The film’s release seemingly coincided with Diaz and Madden’s 10-year wedding anniversary, providing plenty to discuss on a recent episode of Artist Friendly with Joel Madden. In a comfortable environment, the actress chatted with her brother-in-law, who initially told his sibling he had no chance with Diaz. She ultimately opened up about the real reason she and her husband got married so quickly:

We just got married because we figured something instinctually told both of us that if we didn't tie ourselves to one another and made it really difficult to get away, like all the legalities we would have to go through to like end it, that we would probably not be together if we didn't like do that. So, we just did it right away and then we just held on for dear life from there.

Whatever they're doing, it seems to be working. Part of it might have to do with the fact that Diaz’s hiatus from Hollywood started shortly before her relationship with Madden began. Up until now, she hadn't booked a single acting project throughout their marriage. That time away apparently allowed her to explore other passions and raise their kids, and the actress also explained it was just something she had to do. She seems excited to return to acting, but the There’s Something About Mary actress said on The Graham Norton Show that her break was the best 10 years of her life.

I honestly find it very refreshing to hear a celebrity talk so candidly about their life with their partner. What I also love is seeing a couple thrive while they're in the public eye. One could argue that such success just comes from finding the right person. And, based on Cameron Diaz’s comments, it sounds like once she found the Good Charlotte musician, she was done waiting:

Yeah it is [the best thing to ever happen to Benji]. I mean, I don't say that just because it's me. And for me, too. It's the best thing that ever happened to me. I was older than him. So the fact I hadn't found him before, you know what I mean? I was out there a lot longer than he was. But you know how much we've grown over the last decade together. How much we've accomplished. I dunno how either one of us would have done that without one another.

The two truly are so sweet when it comes to appreciating each other, with Madden always sharing heartfelt messages on social media for birthdays and major milestones, including Diaz reuniting with Annie co-star Jamie Foxx for this new action flick. Initially, the actress had been apprehensive about acting while also being a mother, but her hubby has been supportive about her coming out of retirement, even sharing the following Instagram post the day before the premiere:

Since it was announced that Back In Action had secured Cameron Diaz, the actress has fielded questions about booking other projects. It’s confirmed she'll voice Princess Fiona in Shrek 5. Diaz has also hinted she’d be open to open to another Charlie’s Angels movie. Yet, she’s also set the boundary that she reserves the right to never star in another movie again, which I really respect.

Just because the fan-favorite actress actress decided to do the new action-comedy, she doesn't have to continuously book gigs from here on out. However, in the event that Cameron Diaz does choose to keep acting, it seems like she’s got a great support system at home, thanks to her marriage to Benji Madden.

Be sure to check out Back In Action now using a Netflix subscription!