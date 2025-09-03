Chloé Zhao's Excitement-Fueled Update About The Buffy Pilot Has Me Extra Hyped For The Possible Hulu Reboot

Despite how long its been on the air, I maintain that Buffy the Vampire Slayer is still one of the best supernatural teen dramas ever. New audiences have been introduced to the Scooby Gang by streaming the show with a Hulu subscription, while OG fans like me were thrilled to learn that Sarah Michelle Gellar was filming a reboot pilot for the streamer, directed by the great Chloé Zhao. The filmmaker recently shared just how excited she was to join the property, which has me even more hyped for what's (possibly) to come.

Zhao is an Oscar-winning director, who is most famous for her work on Nomadland. Her involvement, combined with SMG's return as Buffy, has definitely helped increase excitement around the reboot pilot. While speaking with the LA Times, the Eternals filmmaker spoke about joining the beloved franchise, saying:

I just wrapped the pilot on the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer series, which is set 25 years later. My company is part of developing it. The fandom is so special to me and I’m excited about how that’s going to go into the world.

Honestly, I'm sold. The fact that Chloé Zhao is part of the Buffy fandom and so eager to bring it back to the small screen is getting me hyped for the reboot. Her resume speaks for itself, and the fact that she cherishes Joss Whedon's series so much makes me think she's the right person for the job.

Anticipation for the possible Buffy reboot has been definitely hitting a peak, even though there's been no indication that Hulu has ordered a full season. Still, Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a photo dump from the set, with fans already trying to decode what might come. Hopefully we actually get to see Zhao's pilot, otherwise we might never know if those theories are correct.

There have been plenty of reports about this pilot presentation. Buffy's reboot would reportedly bring in a new Slayer named Nova, with SMG's hero playing more of a mentor role. We saw her flex these muscles in Season 7, where she trained the Potentials in the war against The First Evil. But aside from that, not much is known about what this mysterious episode might contain.

Of course, the biggest question is if/how other Buffy legacy characters might be included alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar's title character. Charisma Carpenter said she's not involved in the pilot, and there's been no reports of any other OG's returning. Still, fans want to see Willow do her magic or Giles offer wisdom if a full season is ordered. Fingers crossed that happens.

