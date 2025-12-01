One Big, Movie-Related Reason We May Not Have Heard So Much About Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Of Late

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been together since April 2023 and, in that time, they’ve drawn a lot of attention. (Even Adam Sandler is shocked by the amount of paparazzi the couple attracts.) Based on recent reports, though, Chalamet and Jenner are apparently still together. However, they haven’t been seen together in public much lately. Now, an insider is dropping a supposed reason as to why that’s the case and, if this person is to be believed, there’s a major movie-adjacent cause for the stars being apart.

A Source Drops New Claims About The Jenner/Chalamet Relationship

Not long ago, breakup rumors swirled around Timothée Chalamet (29) and Kylie Jenner (28), especially since the Wonka star didn’t attend the 70th birthday party held for Kylie’s mother, Kris. Although the chatter involving a split has been shot down by other insiders, someone is now alleging to Globe that Chalamet has supposedly been away from his girlfriend due to a litany of professional obligations:

Timmy’s in full-blown Oscars promo mode right now. He’s got very little time for Kylie and is blowing her off a lot when she asks to hang out.

So, to be clear, this report should be taken with a massive grain of salt, as it can’t be said for sure that Chalamet has been dissing his girlfriend as of late. What is true, though, is that the A-lister has indeed been promoting a new film as awards season ramps up. Chalamet headlines Marty Supreme, which is already being pegged as one of the biggest awards contenders from the 2025 movie schedule. To that point, the Call Me By Your Name star also appeared at an awards season event alongside Adam Sandler earlier in November.

What makes this latest rumor even more difficult to verify is that Jenner and Chalamet are very private when it comes to the dynamics of their relationship. Despite that, a few reported details have been shared as of late in regard to Chalamet purportedly not spending time with his lady.

What’s Been Said About Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner’s Relationship Lately?

In general, it’s been reported that Jenner and Chalamet have had to face logistical hurdles amid their relationship due to their busy schedules. For example, back in July, it was reported that the two had been apart for a while due to Chalamet filming Dune: Part Three. Nevertheless, it was reported at the time that their relationship was still holding up well and that they were making the situation work.

More recent reports swirled around Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner due to their alleged Thanksgiving plans. It was alleged that in the aftermath of Dune filming, Chalamet would join the Kardashian-Jenner family over the holiday. However, Kylie notably took photos alone during the festivities even as some sources allege that Jenner and Chalamet were together during the holiday.

However, Hailey Bieber – who was present for that family dinner – sported a Marty Supreme sweatshirt the day after Thanksgiving, sparking the question of whether she received that by mail or Chalamet was at dinner and gave it to her.

There’s a firm chance we won’t know for sure whether Timothée Chalamet was actually present during the Thanksgiving meal or if he’s actually devoting more time to his movie work than to Kylie Jenner. For now, we can only wait and see whether Jenner, like last year, is on her boyfriend’s arm during awards shows in the coming months.