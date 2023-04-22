Chris Evans Reveals How He Helped Get Three MCU Cameos Into Ghosted

Spoilers for Ghosted ahead! Read with caution. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, be sure to check it out with an Apple TV+ subscription .

There's nothing better than a surprise cameo in a movie, and boy did Chris Evans deliver on this front in his new rom-com Ghosted . The leading man used his Marvel connections to secure three massive, and super fun, cameos for the Apple TV+ movie as Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie and Ryan Reynolds all hilariously popped up in the 2023 movie schedule entry.

In the movie, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, as well as John Cho, all play assassins out to kill Chris Evans’ Cole, who has accidentally gotten mixed up in Ana de Armas’ Sadie’s complex spy world. The scene is hilarious as the three killers try to take down the Captain America actor, but all get killed by each other in a sort of domino effect.

While all four of these guys (Mackie, Stan, Reynolds and Cho) were all down to clown on Ghosted, Evans noted that he felt weird asking for the favor, telling EW :

Well, you've got to do that awful thing where you hit someone up and say, 'Hey, you want to come do a cameo on this thing?' I hate asking. I hate it.

I totally get why it might feel weird to ask for a favor. However, in the end, I’d assume both Mackie and Stan are more than willing to help out Evans anytime. This is especially clear if you’ve watched the Marvel movies in order because you’ll know that they’ve worked closely on quite a few projects over the years, namely the Captain America trilogy, and have made it very clear they're all quite close.

As for Ryan Reynolds, he came into the picture as one of Sadie’s exes who gets into a big fight with the two main characters in a rotating restaurant. He has a funny exchange with de Armas' character, and overall it was a really fun and goofy scene. It also looked like the Deadpool star was having a blast as the eyepatch-wearing mustachioed ex, making the cameo all the more fun.

Since Evans had a small cameo in Free Guy , he felt OK texting the Deadpool star to ask if he’d be down to pop into Ghosted. The Captain America actor said:

Yeah, well, that's why I didn't feel bad asking Ryan — I did something for Ryan in Free Guy. But you're still just like, 'Sorry, do you want to do this?' And they're good buddies, so of course they're going to jump in. But it's like asking someone to pick you up from the airport. 'I know I really don't want to ask you to do this, but can you help me move on a Sunday?' But yeah, they came through and they were great.

Reynolds seems to both love getting and giving cameos. Along with this small role in Ghosted, he also showed up in David Leitch’s Bullet Train last summer. As for getting cameos, he’s gotten actors like Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, some of the X-Men, and of course, Chris Evans to show up in his various projects.

In the end, Evans said that he was happy he asked his pals for the favor, and he was able to spend time on set with them again, explaining:

It's fun seeing all those faces. They're old buddies, so it just kind of feels good. It's like when your buddy does pick you up from the airport, you're like, 'Thanks man. Thanks for showing up.'

I’d also like to say thank you to these four guys for showing up. Considering Evans has no plans of showing up in any upcoming Marvel projects , it was nice to have something new that featured him with his Captain America pals (and a few other fun guests).