How To Watch Colin From Accounts Online And Stream All Episodes Of The Australian Comedy From Anywhere

How to watch Colin From Accounts

Swipe to scroll horizontally Originally released: December 1 Free stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Stream elsewhere: Binge (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Colin From Accounts: synopsis

Everyone's new favorite character is Colin, the fluffy canine from Colin From Accounts, an Australian comedy that sees Ashley and Gordon brought together following a car accident involving the aforementioned dog. Written by and starring real-life husband and wife Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall, we explain how to watch Colin From Accounts as it makes its way onto streaming services across the rest of the world from Down Under.

One intentional nip slip leaves Ashley (Dyer) and Gordon (Brammall), two single-ish adults, bound - at least in their immediate future, anyway. Gordon's wandering eye causes him to "nudge" a stray dog, leaving the pair to deal with a recovering pooch and a $12,000 vet bill.

A pair that may have otherwise never been thrown together establish a messy and unlikely relationship co-parenting Colin, ultimately giving way to a hit romcom that is currently being showered with praise - namely because of Colin.

Now available to watch for free on the BBC in the UK, we explain how to watch Colin From Accounts online from anywhere, with information of streaming service availability where you are.

Watch Colin From Accounts online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

Colin From Accounts is currently airing new episodes weekly on BBC2 every Tuesday at 10pm. Episodes began airing on April 11, with all eight episodes made available to watch on the BBC's on-demand platform, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

That's right. There's no need to wait around and tune into linear TV every week if you don't want. You can now stream all eight episodes of Colin From Accounts on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Colin From Accounts from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Colin From Accounts just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

(opens in new tab) Watch Colin From Accounts as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step guide to streaming with a VPN:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Colin From Accounts, head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

How to watch Colin From Accounts in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Good news for those Down Under. As a Binge Original show, you can watch all episodes of Colin From Accounts with a Binge subscription. Originally arriving on the platform on December 1, all eight episodes were made available to stream at once.

On Binge you can also catch-up or remind yourself of the story so far with its previous two seasons available to stream. Binge comes with a 14-day free trial, thereafter costing from $10 a month

Watch Colin From Accounts in the US

Unfortunately, no streaming services in the US have picked up the rights for Colin From Accounts as of yet. We can't imagine it'll be long before it lands somewhere, and will update this page if and when further information is released.

For Brits abroad Stateside, don't forget you can use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer while overseas (opens in new tab).

Watch Colin From Accounts in Canada

It's much the same scenario for those in Canada where you're currently unable to watch Colin From Accounts on any Canadian streaming services.

An Aussie or Brit abroad can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to port themselves back home and stream on their usual streaming platform using the details above, though.

Colin From Accounts trailer

Colin From Accounts cast