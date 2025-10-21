Once Out Of Prison, Diddy Will Have A Lot Of Special Conditions He’ll Need To Live Under (Including No Guns)

In the aftermath of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sentencing hearing, the embattled music mogul is facing the prospect of spending more time behind bars. Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison (essentially four years) on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In addition to that prison time, the 55-year-old rapper has also been given five years of supervised release after his time in the penitentiary is over. A new report now seems to shed light on the purported conditions Combs will have to live under during that period of time.

There are reportedly several key conditions that Diddy will be subjected to during the first five years after he’s released from prison. According to TMZ, as part of one of the regulations, the “Best Friend” performer won’t be allowed to contact any of the victims in his case. He’ll also be subject to searches, and it’s been stipulated that he can’t possess any kind of firearm or other destructive weapon. As mentioned by the news outlet, weapons were found when the feds raided Diddy’s homes in 2024.

Other rules Sean Combs will have to abide by involve treatment methods designed to help him. TMZ reports that he’ll have to take prescribed medicine, barring a healthcare professional saying otherwise, and he’ll take part in outpatient programs that are designed to assist with mental health and drug abuse issues. A domestic violence program will also be on the docket for Combs. Those requirements seemingly stem from the claims made against Combs in court and the 2016 video of him assaulting Cassie Ventura.

Known by her mononymic stage name, Cassie, she testified over the course of three days during her former boyfriend’s trial. Cassie accused Diddy of subjecting her to violence over the course of their years-long, off-and-on relationship. She also alleged that Diddy made her participate in his sex-centric Freak Off parties. Cassie later issued a statement amid the sentencing and released another one after the sentence came down. She’s currently of the belief that Diddy won’t change his ways after he’s behind bars.

Combs has been incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since the end of 2024, and that time served will reportedly be deducted from his sentence. Following the court case, Combs’ legal team attempted to appeal for him to serve time at home ahead of his sentencing, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

Although it currently appears that Diddy will serve time as ordered, his team is looking to appeal. However, simultaneously, they’re also reportedly looking towards his prison stint, which the rapper wants to serve at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, a low-security facility with an esteemed drug and alcohol prevention program for inmates. Nevertheless, businessman and former inmate Joe Giudice warned that he witnessed violence and gang activity while serving time at the prison.

Between a potential new prison and supervised release, Sean Combs is facing the prospect of facing some significant changes in his life over the next few years. There is still, however, a possibility that he’ll be pardoned by President Trump, though POTUS has shared mixed feelings on the notion of extending clemency. Time will tell if Combs serves his time as currently ordered and the supervised release complete with the gun regulation and more.