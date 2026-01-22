Kim Kardashian Admits Even Celebs Like Ellen DeGeneres Reached Out About All’s Fair’s Elephant Birkin Bag Controversy, But What’s The Real Story?

Ryan Murphy’s legal drama All’s Fair made all kinds of waves when it premiered last fall for Hulu subscription holders, as critics called it “tacky and revolting” and Kim Kardashian’s real-life divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, called out the show’s inaccuracies. One of the biggest controversies, however, involved a Birkin bag carried by Kardashian’s Allura Grant, and the reality star-turned-actress opened up about what happened and the reaction she got from celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres.

Kim Kardashian — who has an interesting past with PETA — got a lot of backlash when she was shown on All’s Fair carrying what appeared to be a controversial Hermès Birkin bag made from elephant skin. However, she explained on her sister's podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, that the bag was not real. In her words:

That was a bag that is fake that we bought for extra props. … If you look at it — I actually have pictures of it — the hardware is upside down, so it’s, like, an actual full fake one.

She explained that she did bring in several items from her own Birkin collection (it’s unclear if they included the ones that cost Kris Jenner six figures), but there were also others provided that the actresses could use to match one of their luxurious outfits.

As for the elephant hide bags in question — created for a limited series in the ‘80s from the skin of an elephant who was killed during a safari — PETA says Hermès never sold them commercially, but they reportedly go for upwards of $125,000 on resale markets.

Many people, including celebrities, found it atrocious that Kim Kardashian and/or Allura Grant would own such an item. Ireland Baldwin, for one, wrote on social media that it was “disgusting and shameful,” while Ellen DeGeneres apparently took a more private approach.

The comedian is a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family members, and Kim even credits Ellen for inspiring her to switch fully to faux fur. It would make sense, then, that the former talk show host was confused when she saw the All’s Fair controversy. Kim said:

It was her approach the way she communicated with me about it. So she wrote me and was like, ‘Hey, I see this story with this elephant Birkin. Like, what is this?' … Of course, I was like, ‘The bag is fake.’

Kim Kardashian said she was appreciative of the way Ellen DeGeneres handled the situation, contacting her privately and taking time to communicate her thoughts. Now the American Horror Story actress said she understands the outrage that the bag caused, and despite the fact that it was just a prop, it shouldn’t have been used. She said:

What I was so annoyed with myself about is just that, like, that message that the elephant Birkin was OK. Because people didn’t know if it was real or fake. So even just putting that out there, I wish I was a little bit smarter on that and made a better choice on that.

Critics may have not loved the legal drama, but outside of the Birkin faux pas, fans devoured the nine-episode first season, which led to a quick renewal for All’s Fair Season 2. There’s no word yet on when that might happen, but I think we can expect at least one change to Allura Grant’s bevy of accessories if and when she and her fellow litigators return to the 2026 TV schedule.