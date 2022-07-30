Delivery From Khloé Kardashian Reveals Even Her Family Refers To Kourtney And Travis Barker As ‘Kravis’

Fans who tuned in to The Kardashians Season 1 hoping to get an inside look into Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship sure weren’t disappointed. We saw that the PDA wasn’t just for their social media posts, as other members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew commented multiple times about the couple always being joined at the hip (and the lips and the hands, etc.). Since they truly do seem to act like one combined human, having a couple's nickname is especially appropriate, and the family must think so too, as it’s been proven that it’s not just we mere mortals who call them “Kravis.”

The couple is known for their public makeout sessions. Whether Kravis is wanting each other’s skulls at Disneyland , angering Scott Disick with their PDA in Italy , or joining other celebs in tongue-wrestling on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards , they can’t seem to keep their hands off each other. The family has apparently decided to embrace the 2-become-1 vibe, as proven by a photo Kourtney Kardashian shared to her Instagram stories . The pic shows a large manilla envelope, which was apparently a delivery from sister Khloé Kardashian, with “KRAVIS” written in large letters on the front. Check it out:

(Image credit: Instagram Stories)

I’m glad the Poosh founder specified this delivery was from her sister, because there’s certainly something ominous about the unaddressed envelope that displays only their nickname, with no indication of what’s inside. Kourtney Kardashian isn’t showing us the contents of the delivery, but she is giving us rock-solid proof that her reality TV family is on board with the “Kravis” phenomenon.

Kourtney Kardashian seems to love the combination of her and her husband’s names, as she also shared a series of photos taken for Poosh that she labeled, “Kravis Guide to Eating Vegan in LA.” Check out the lovely pair getting ready to tear into some plant-based food:

(Image credit: Instagram Stories)

The cute couple had been neighbors and friends for a long time, and Kourtney detailed on The Kardashians how she and Travis Barker became more than friends . He popped the question less than a year later, and Kravis got married in a series of three wedding ceremonies in April and May of this year.

Kourtney Kardashian certainly proved that she wouldn’t leave her new husband’s side when Travis Barker had to be hospitalized in June with what turned out to be pancreatitis. Kardashian blasted the paparazzi who sold old photos of her to TMZ, claiming that she was “out and about” the day after the drummer was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, when she actually never left the hospital.

Season 1 of the family’s Hulu reality show showed Kravis’ struggles to get pregnant , as they expressed the desire to expand their family. Kourtney Kardashian tried some different schemes to improve fertility after IVF did not give them the results they hoped for. When Season 2 of The Kardashians returns on September 22, might we see their continued journey? And if they are successful in bringing a child into the world, what are the chances their name will be Kravis? Place your bets now!