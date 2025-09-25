That Time Jenna Ortega Absolutely Could Not Get Over Netflix's Marketing For Wednesday: 'Let's Be Honest'

Jenna Ortega is continuing to prove that she was made for the role of Wednesday Addams, whether it’s because of her childhood manifestation, her personality, or another factor. It’s hard to imagine hit series Wednesday without her in the titular role that has made her a viral celeb on more than a few occasions. To that end, she pointed out a rather bizarre flaw with Netflix’s cliffhanger marketing for her character, which just proved even more that she was born for this role.

Taking part in a Hot Ones interview with some of her Wednesday co-stars, Ortega brought up the fact that she's not about to die on her own show, hilariously pointing out that it wouldn’t be Wednesday without, well, Wednesday. The marketing team has to be in on that, right?

It just makes the whole situation surrounding Wednesday’s fate even better, especially knowing what Ortega truly thinks of it.

Shows kill off main characters all the time, sometimes it’s permanent, sometimes they’re mysteriously brought back. However, killing off the lead character, whose name is the title of the show, is a different story. While that doesn’t necessarily mean that nothing bad can’t happen to them, it can be assumed that they won’t die outside of possibly in the very last episode. So Ortega had a pretty accurate reaction to Wednesday getting thrown out the window and knowing that she’ll live another day, while Netflix approached things as if she could actually be dead.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Wednesday isn't entirely immune to dying or other awful fates. It’s entirely possible she could die and get brought back to life an episode later, but it’s much funnier going off the fact that regardless, Wednesday can’t permanently die because the show is about her.

Even if the show, streaming with a Netflix subscription, miraculously killed off Wednesday Addams, it’s not like Ortega wouldn’t still be attached to the series since she’s an executive producer. She has been making headlines for having her own creative thoughts on the series and putting her foot down when the story really needs it. Plus, Wednesday wouldn’t be dead for long if Ortega had anything to do with it. It would be risky killing off the lead character in a show named after them, but it would definitely make for entertaining television, to say the least.

WithWednesday already locked in for a third season, there is no telling where the story will go following Season 2’s finale. Details surrounding Season 3 have not yet been announced, but fans may want to buckle up because even though Wednesday can’t die doesn’t mean that the show will hold back on really giving it to her. Whatever happens, though, Jenna Ortega doesn’t seem too worried about it, and I can’t say I blame her.