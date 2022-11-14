Fans Are Mad About Kim Kardashian’s Joke At Khloé’s Expense, But She Has To Know About It, Right?
Just sister stuff, or did Kim cross the line?
The Kardashians are truly the gift that keeps on giving. In addition to starring in their Hulu reality show and being a constant presence in our news feeds, the famous family has over a decade’s worth of reality TV content dating back to the 2007 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the multiple spinoffs that followed. It seems like some fans were doing a deep dive on some old episodes of the E! reality series, and a joke Kim Kardashian made at her sister Khloé’s expense rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. But it can’t be as serious as it appears, right? Let’s discuss.
In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ran for 20 seasons until its series finale in 2021, Kris Jenner visited Kim Kardashian’s house and, while watching their subsequent conversation, a Redditor noticed that Kim had enlarged and framed a copy of Khloé Kardashian’s mugshot from her 2007 DUI arrest. This definitely seems to be an instance of trolling between sisters, though many comments on the post thought the SKIMS founder went too far:
- Kim being the abuser she is and Khloe being the punching bag of the family actually makes this sad + upsetting — BirdBrainuh
- Hot take: drunk driving isn't cute. AT ALL. — Different-Arm-784
- this. she could have killed an entire family driving drunk and kris still would have framed her mugshot — l1ttle_black_dress
- She was arrested for DUI - not so funny IMO. — Call-Me-Natty
Others in the comments didn’t take the photo so seriously, fondly recalling the Keeping Up with the Kardashians days when the family seemed more willing to make fun of themselves and their reality show wasn’t so “overly produced.” One commenter said Kim's framing Khloé Kardashian’s mugshot and featuring it prominently in her home was “peak sibling behavior.”
Also, Khloé is totally in on the joke. She said as much during The Kardashians Season 2 episode “Life Can Change on a Dime,” after Kris Jenner mentioned that her mugshot was “really cute.” Kardashian said in an interview:
It turns out Kim Kardashian actually revealed the keepsake she and her mother have of her younger sister from 2016, when she posted a Snapchat (via US Weekly) that showed the framed mugshot in Kris Jenner’s office, calling it a “copycat” of her own pic. While it’s clear Kardashian can dish it out, she’s also shown she can take it. North West proved that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, when she posted a recent TikTok video that dragged some of her mother’s infamous KUWTK moments.
Some Redditors may not have taken Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s joke with the humor that was intended, but it is fun to see moments when the ever-present family members don’t take themselves too seriously. You can keep up what everybody’s up to, with new episodes of The Kardashians available to stream with a Hulu subscription each Thursday. All 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians can be streamed with a Peacock subscription as well.
