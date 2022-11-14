Fans Are Mad About Kim Kardashian’s Joke At Khloé’s Expense, But She Has To Know About It, Right?

The Kardashians are truly the gift that keeps on giving. In addition to starring in their Hulu reality show and being a constant presence in our news feeds, the famous family has over a decade’s worth of reality TV content dating back to the 2007 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the multiple spinoffs that followed. It seems like some fans were doing a deep dive on some old episodes of the E! reality series, and a joke Kim Kardashian made at her sister Khloé’s expense rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. But it can’t be as serious as it appears, right? Let’s discuss.

In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ran for 20 seasons until its series finale in 2021, Kris Jenner visited Kim Kardashian’s house and, while watching their subsequent conversation, a Redditor noticed that Kim had enlarged and framed a copy of Khloé Kardashian’s mugshot from her 2007 DUI arrest. This definitely seems to be an instance of trolling between sisters, though many comments on the post thought the SKIMS founder went too far:

Kim being the abuser she is and Khloe being the punching bag of the family actually makes this sad + upsetting — BirdBrainuh

Hot take: drunk driving isn't cute. AT ALL. — Different-Arm-784

this. she could have killed an entire family driving drunk and kris still would have framed her mugshot — l1ttle_black_dress

She was arrested for DUI - not so funny IMO. — Call-Me-Natty

Others in the comments didn’t take the photo so seriously, fondly recalling the Keeping Up with the Kardashians days when the family seemed more willing to make fun of themselves and their reality show wasn’t so “overly produced.” One commenter said Kim's framing Khloé Kardashian’s mugshot and featuring it prominently in her home was “ peak sibling behavior .”

Also, Khloé is totally in on the joke. She said as much during The Kardashians Season 2 episode “Life Can Change on a Dime,” after Kris Jenner mentioned that her mugshot was “really cute.” Kardashian said in an interview:

My mom has my mugshot framed. She does, I think it's in her office. Malika did my hair for my mugshot, I did my own makeup. But I've never been to jail since, so I've learned my lesson.

It turns out Kim Kardashian actually revealed the keepsake she and her mother have of her younger sister from 2016, when she posted a Snapchat (via US Weekly ) that showed the framed mugshot in Kris Jenner’s office, calling it a “copycat” of her own pic. While it’s clear Kardashian can dish it out, she’s also shown she can take it. North West proved that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, when she posted a recent TikTok video that dragged some of her mother’s infamous KUWTK moments .