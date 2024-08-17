Fans Can't Decide If Kim Kardashian Looks More Like Paris Hilton Or Beyoncé In Wild New Photoshoot Pics

Before we get into this, let’s get one thing straight, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé don’t really resemble each other at all. However, somehow, Kim K.’s latest photoshoot for SKIMS has fans debating if she looks more like her longtime pal Paris Hilton or Beyoncé in them, and as wild as that may seem, I get it.

In a SKIMS photoshoot, Kardashian brought back the blonde hair as she wore vintage ski boots and a red skintight catsuit, rocked a white set with bikini bottoms while riding a red toy car, and posed topless with skates and tiny shorts. Her Instagram post which includes both BTS photos and ads says the reality star “takes off for the holiday season in new SKIMS collection,” and you can see it all below:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

At first glance, I can honestly see why fans would mistake Kardashian for Hilton and Beyoncé.

If you look at the Cowboy Carter artist’s Instagram , she will occasionally use the grainy filter Kim K. used to make her photos and videos look vintage. Plus, the long blonde hair is a look Queen Bey has been rocking for a very long time. So, it’s understandable why folks posted comments like these:

I’m scrolling and definitely thought this was Beyonce 😭 -alyssamontiel21

I love Kim k but this doesn’t look like her. This looks like Beyoncé 🤷🏽‍♀️ -iam_pennylove

Beyoncé?! -irfoxila

Bro I thought this was Beyoncé yooooo. 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 somebody had to say it -6limejr

On the other side of this debate, some people in the comments said The Kardashians star looks like Paris Hilton. Plus, the musician also loves a bright pop of color, and while she normally opts for pink, red is perfect for her too. Here’s what some people had to say about this comparison:

It’s giving Paris Hilton 😂 -nqobile_d

Thought this was Paris hilton lololol -fiszdaddy

Is this Kim or Paris? -eeaudu

While consensus wasn’t met on who Kim Kardashian looked most like, the comments were in agreement that this photoshoot is, as TikTokers would say, “very demure, very mindful:”

very demure, very mindful ✨ -hulu

very snatched, very demure, very iconic. -cory.hall

Very demure, very mindful and very very ICONIC 😍🔥❤️ -angelicatalan

Very iconic. very slay. very demure. -morphebrushes

Maybe, Kardashian could use this moment to get Hilton and Beyoncé to do a SKIMS campaign. So far, celebrities like Usher, Sabrina Carpenter and more have donned SKIMS . It wouldn’t be Paris Hilton’s first time collaborating with the brand either, so it would be amazing to see them back together again. And while Beyoncé collaborating with this company feels more like a far-off dream than reality, it’s still fun to imagine the possibilities.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, if there’s one thing this post truly proved it’s that Kim K. knows how to get people talking with a SKIMS campaign. From dropping looks similar to what Bianca Censori was wearing, which got people talking about whether she was trolling Kanye, to doing a commercial where she played an engineer managing Kim “Klones,” she seems to be down for anything. This vintage winter-themed ad proved that once again.

In the end, this random debate about whether Kim Kardashian looked like Paris Hilton or Beyoncé was a fun little social media moment, and I can’t really blame fans for getting into it, because they’re right! While she doesn’t look like either of them normally, in this shoot, I can totally see the resemblance.