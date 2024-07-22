Is Kim Kardashian Trolling Kanye? Her Latest SKIMS Drop Looks Similar To What Bianca Censori Has Been Wearing

Bianca Censori has certainly made a splash in the world of fashion since she married Kanye West. Seeing herself as a performance artist , she seems to go for shock value with some of her wildest looks, which have famously included her “full-body condom” moment and a nothing-but-body-tape look . Often Censori seems to opt for sheer or leggings and a tube top, and after Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS drop, I can’t help but wonder if she’s trolling her ex-husband and his new wife.

Kim Kardashian has released a line of Milky Sheer items, described on the SKIMS website as “Sheer going-out styles that glide over your skin and define your curves.” The see-through nylon-blend material appears to hug the curves and comes in a variety of long dresses, bodysuits and leggings. SKIMS offers bralettes and panties as options to wear underneath, but given that Bianca Censori has faced fines for her sheer outfits, I’m guessing she’d pass on that. Does this outfit on SKIMS’ Instagram not look like something Kanye’s wife would wear?

It’s hard to say whether or not Kim Kardashian is trolling Kanye West and Bianca Censori with the look. The star of The Kardashians (stream with a Hulu subscription ) is certainly no stranger to a sheer moment, although these items are not likely something she’d wear around the house, since she apparently has a similar rule for how Censori dresses around her four children.

SKIMS Milky Sheer Footed Catsuit. Your curves are hotter in this catsuit. Leave them speechless when you step out in this sheer, ultra-smooth style that stretches to your curves. Features a footed silhouette and chic scoop neck for a stunning head-to-toe finish. Detailed with elastic straps that adjust. Layer with coordinating Fits Everybody styles for a tonal look. Fits true to size, $84

Still, the American Horror Story: Delicate actress has modeled some of the items in her new line, including the Brandy-hued Mock Neck Long Dress, which she showed off on Instagram :

The Milky Sheer items are offered in the colors Gunmetal, Brandy and Opal, so while there’s no see-through neon green tights , SKIMS does offer a new, only slightly less revealing Daffodil legging that echoes Bianca Censori’s look for some recent Beverly Hills meetings with her husband.

See-through is definitely in style, and while it’s completely possible that Kim Kardashian might be nodding at Bianca Censori with her new line, it seems just as likely that she and Censori share fashion tastes, especially given how influential Kanye West has been on both of their wardrobes.

After it was learned that Ye and Bianca Censori had tied the knot, rumors circulated that Kim Kardashian had hated Censori for years. However, the two reportedly hung out at a listening party for Kanye West’s new album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 1, so it's really unknown how the two women feel about each other.

