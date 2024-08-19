Fans Are Obsessed With Taylor Swift's Dad Handing Out Chicken On The Eras Tour, And I Never Thought My Week Would Kick Off With Swiftie Snacks

Being a Swiftie can feel like a full-time job some days, and as Taylor Swift continues the international leg of her Eras Tour with several dates in London, this is definitely one of those times. It's only Monday, but fans have been beside themselves all weekend after the mastermind appeared to drop several clues last week that many believe will culminate in the announcement of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) or possibly a different upcoming project . As the singer continues to fuel the conspiracy theory flames, her dad is fueling fans in a more literal way — by handing out chicken tenders to concertgoers — and what a great way to kick off the week.

Fans are obsessed with the videos coming out of London that show Scott Swift providing sustenance to his daughter’s rabid fanbase. One viral TikTok video showed fans confirming, “The chicken is fresh,” as Eras Tour ticket-holders yelled their thanks for the Swiftie snacks. Check it out below:

As the text on the video indicates, it does actually make sense to see Taylor Swift’s father interacting with the crowd in such a way, for a couple of reasons. First, he’s often seen greeting fans and has even enlisted Travis Kelce’s help in handing out guitar picks to concert attendees. Scott Swift has been known to bring out food from the VIP tent, as one X (Twitter) user pointed out:

Secondly, OF COURSE there are chicken tenders in the VIP tent. Every Swiftie knows the kids menu delicacy is Taylor’s favorite food, but I’m not sure what she’d say about her dad forgetting the “seemingly ranch.” (“Seemingly Ranch,” by the way, sounds like a great friendship bracelet idea for those who partake in the Eras Tour traditions .)

Fans were so excited to show off their tiny chicken skewers, with another posting :

But it turns out chicken isn’t the only Swiftie Snack delivered by Papa Swift. Others from last week’s London shows shared pics of the yummy-looking cookies:

There’s no doubt, Swifties, that all that clowning for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) takes a lot of energy, so keep that in mind over the Eras Tour’s final two days in London.

On August 17 fans were distraught when Taylor Swift didn’t announce Rep (TV) after she played “I Did Something Bad” during the surprise song set . Previously her re-release announcements have come after she performs every song from that album on tour, and “I Did Something Bad” was the only song from Reputation that had remained absent from the setlist until Friday night.

We don’t yet know what’s to come during her Monday and Tuesday shows, but if Scott Swift-supplied chicken isn’t available, Swifties should at the very least have some popcorn ready, because Taylor’s almost certainly got something up her sleeve, even if it’s simply more crumbs to keep the Swifties guessing.