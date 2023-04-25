Shonda Rhimes Finally Offers A Bridgerton Season 3 Update That Should Get Fans Excited

I know it may be hard to believe, dear reader, but it’s now been slightly over a year since Regency fans with a Netflix subscription were treated to the Bridgerton Season 2 ending . And, while we know that the third season will focus on the love story of Penelope and Colin, and that fans should be “extremely pleased” with the sex scenes held within the upcoming episodes, we have no idea if the new season will answer our questions or, for that matter, when it will finally debut. Well, Shonda Rhimes has finally offered a Bridgerton Season 3 update that should get everyone very excited.

Aside from the romantic stars of the third season, and word that Bridgerton sibling Francesca has been recast , along with Season 1 star Phoebe Dynevor apparently not being around all that much in the upcoming episodes (which makes a lot of sense), we haven’t heard too much about what we’ll see when the dramatic costume drama returns. However, we do at least know now that the show is basically ready to go, as Rhimes recently revealed to Virgin Radio UK :

I can't tell you anything. But we've finished filming and editing. I'm having a lot of fun working on cuts to the show.

WOOOOO! It sounds like eager fans who’ve been dying to get their eyeballs on the new season might be able to stop obsessively re-reading the Bridgerton books in order soon, as the executive producer is currently helping to get each episode to the optimal length. This almost certainly means that the romance with some of the sexiest scenes ever set in the Regency period should still debut in 2023 as planned.

Though we knew that the season had started filming back in mid-July 2022 , there was a bit of panic that washed over the fandom in January of this year, when word came out that there were, supposedly, some filming delays. It was said that Rhimes was unhappy with “the direction” that a few of the scripts were going in the third season, because one sex-based storyline was too dark for her liking. The part of that report that said there were production delays was refuted not long after, but there’s been no word on whether or not the mega-producer did have issues with any of the storylines.

The important thing now is that the series is very close to being completely finished and ready to stream right into the very happy faces of fans who’ve been waiting to see just how Penelope and Colin are finally going to end up with their happily ever after, seeing as how Pen has been in love with her best friend’s not-so-smart older brother for many years.