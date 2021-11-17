Following Hallmark And Lifetime Christmas Movie Success, Soap Operas Are Getting Into Holiday Content

Soap operas might not be the booming television business that they were many years ago, but you can bet that the daytime series that are still around have die hard fans who would love to get even more of their favorite characters. Luckily, for viewers who adore tales told about the denizens of Salem on NBC’s very long-running Days of Our Lives, recent Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movie successes have inspired the show to get into the holiday movie game with its own upcoming film, Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

What Will Days Of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas Be About?

According to Deadline , Days Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas will see Chandler Massey bring his popular character, Will Horton, to the story, as Will tries to complete a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Will’s going to employ every “feel-good trope” of popular Christmas movies as he can to get the job done, so that he can fashion a truly festive story fit for this time of year, which will be based on his nearest and dearest in Salem. But! Seeing as how this is still a soap opera tale, audiences can expect for there to be many surprising twists and turns as they watch the movie, which is set to debut on Peacock on December 16.

Massey will join his frequent DOOL co-star, and former cast-member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Eileen Davidson, but it’s not yet known whether or not she’ll be playing Kristen DiMera, one of her many other characters, or someone else entirely. There’s also no word just yet on who else Will is going to encounter and / or be inspired by as he writes his script, but the chances are quite high that we’ll see many popular Days Of Our Lives players in the film.

As fans will surely remember, DOOL (which was renewed for two more seasons in May) just launched a five-episode limited spinoff series on Peacock back in September, Days of Our Live: Beyond Salem. That series saw beloved and long-time stars like Lisa Rinna, Lamon Archey, James Reynolds, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, and many others join in on the fun, along with Massey in his Emmy-winning role, so viewers will be unlikely to be disappointed.

Will Days Of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas Be Good For Fans Of Hallmark And Lifetime Christmas Movies?

The basic premise of having the audience tag along as Will writes a classic Christmas movie-inspired screenplay does suggest that the many millions of people who like to sit down and cozy up with the dozens of yearly Hallmark Christmas movies (as well as those from Lifetime and other channels) will enjoy what A Very Salem Christmas has to offer. And, with him attempting to craft a “feel-good” story, it may be a pretty safe bet that, despite the movie’s soap opera parentage, things won’t get too love-in-the-afternoon spicy in this holiday treat.