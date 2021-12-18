Great International Shows To Watch Streaming On Hulu

With how many shows come out all the time on streaming platforms, sometimes we forget that there are so many amazing shows that are from across the world as well. While Hulu has some fantastic original shows , there’s a plethora of other entertainment on there that I believe you should check out right now.

From entertaining coming-of-age shows to fantastic anime, the amount of great international shows on Hulu looks to be never ending. Here are some of the best that are currently streaming on Hulu that you should check out next.

(Image credit: E4)

Skins (2007-2013)

In this coming of age series, Skins follows a group of friends in their teen years growing up surrounded by older figures - some of which aren’t the best role models, so it’s up to them to try and find their place amongst the crazies around them.

Skins is such a great comedy drama and really such a good teen show to watch. With a large Skins cast , it’s the perfect show to watch because it’s constantly changing the characters and the stories that you follow. It’s also the perfect show that addresses so many important topics, including puberty, bullying, eating disorders, PTSD, bipolar disorders, and so much more.

Stream Skins on Hulu.

(Image credit: BBC One)

Luther (2010 - Present)

Starring the suave Idris Elba, Luther is a popular British drama that follows a murder-detective who is very, very good at his job, but because of this, he's pretty much obsessed about his work, and sometimes lets that obsession about murders, serial killers, criminals and more affect his life.

Luther is such a fantastic series. Really. I could go on and on about this and still wish there were more than just twenty episodes. Idris Elba has done some amazing roles but Luther is one where I really feel he shines, showing his range as an actor in the mind of the titular character.

Stream Luther on Hulu.

(Image credit: Funimation)

Attack On Titan (2013 - Present)

This is probably one of the most well-known animes of all time. Attack on Titan follows Eren Yeager, a young boy whose home is attacked by giant humanoid monsters that feast on the flesh of humans - one of which kills his mother. When he grows older, he, his friends, and several other allies join the Survey Corps, in hope of somehow getting rid of the monster problem forever. But this unveils secrets of his life Eren never thought were possible.

I could go on about Attack on Titan for hours. I remember when I first heard about this show, I was a little hesitant regarding anime in general, just because I had some bad experiences with it in the past. But after giving it a shot, I can gladly say that Attack on Titan is some of the best TV I have ever witnessed. From the first episode, we get action, suspense, heart, sadness, everything you could want in a drama, with cliffhanger after cliffhanger, it just never stops. You’ll want to keep watching, for sure.

Stream Attack on Titan on Hulu.

(Image credit: BBC America)

Killing Eve (2018 - Present)

In this spy thriller series, Killing Eve is about the titular character, Eve, who is given the job of hunting down Villanelle, an assassin who also happens to be a bit unstable. However, as their hunt continues, a strange and unusual relationship begins to evolve between them.

Killing Eve is such a fun series, for sure. Lead Sandra Oh shines in her role, as does the talented Jodie Comer, showing this strange connection these two have despite being enemies. That’s what really draws you in with this - the strange connection these two have that somehow evolves into something more. I don’t even want to get too into it because this is a show that you deserve to go into blind.

Stream Killing Eve on Hulu.

(Image credit: Stan)

Bloom (2019 - Present)

This Australian drama will keep you entertained from start to finish. Bloom is a drama/sci-fi series where a massive flood has destroyed the homes of hundreds of people. A year later, an unknown plant emerges with the ability to turn people young again, but this power also starts to bring out the worst in society.

I sort of call Bloom the TV version of Tangled, except it’s a lot more dangerous. What I love about it is that you really do start to see humanity crumble, all because of this plant that came out of nowhere. The cast is talented as well, showing the true hysteria that happens when people feel they have nowhere left to turn to.

Stream Bloom on Hulu.

(Image credit: RTL/Sundance TV)

Deutschland 83 (2015)

Moving on, we have the German television show, Deutschland 83. In this spy thriller series, we follow Martin Rauch, a young German soldier whose life changes when he is suddenly sent out to West Germany (before the Berlin Wall fell) to act as a spy. This in turn leads his life to be altered forever.

I know we're focusing on this one season, but Deutschland 83 actually has two other seasons, called Deutschland 86 and Deutschland 89. And honestly, for good reason. The show is exciting from beginning to end. I’ve always loved a good spy thriller and Deutschland 83 is the perfect example of how to do one properly. I also love the inclusion of history within the show and its focus on Germany, as someone who loves to learn about the culture and the story of other countries.

Stream Deutschland 83 on Hulu.

(Image credit: BBC Two)

The Office (U.K) (2001 - 2003)

I’m sure everyone knows at this point that the American version of The Office was based on the original from the United Kingdom, but did you know it’s available to watch on Hulu? The Office, starring Ricky Gervais, is a hilarious workplace sitcom that follows the employees of the Wernham Hogg Paper Company in the United Kingdom.

If you like The Office, you’ll like the British version. Simple as that. While the characters aren’t as zany as Michael Scott or even as creepy as Creed from the American version, there is still so much to love about the United Kingdom’s The Office. Plus, Ricky Gervais as David Brent is a role that I wish we got to see more of. He plays the character so well and is hysterically funny.

Stream The Office on Hulu.

(Image credit: CBC)

Heartland (2007 - Present)

This ongoing dramedy series is a huge hit in Canada. Heartland tells the story of sisters who live on a ranch with their loved ones. While showing what life out in the country is like, the family expands and starts to tell new stories to generations down the line, showing just how far they have come - through fifteen seasons (and counting).

Heartland is one of those shows that you should watch if you just want to feel good. It’s heartwarming, family-friendly, and has plenty of great messages about the value of good relationships. It almost reminds me a little of Modern Family but with a little more wholesomeness put into it. Something else I love about it is the usage of their sets, mixed in with beautiful country landscapes and majestic horses.

Stream Heartland on Hulu.

(Image credit: Citytv/CBC)

Murdoch Mysteries (2008 - Present)

Another ongoing series from Canada, Murdoch Mysteries is a great mystery show that takes place long ago in Toronto, following the titular character, William Murdoch, a detective. As the viewers, we get to follow along as he solves strange mysteries, both usual and unusual, all while unfolding a bigger plot at hand.

As someone who has also loved murder mysteries and shows like that, Murdoch Mysteries is the perfect show to watch. Covering a new mystery every episode, the series really keeps you on your toes and doesn’t stray for a second with its brilliant storylines. Yannick Bisson is fantastic in the lead role, as is the rest of the cast.

Stream Murdoch Mysteries on Hulu.

(Image credit: BBC One)

Atlantis (2013 - 2015)

If you want a fun fantasy series mixed in with adventure, check out Atlantis. This show, first starting off in the modern world, takes its lead character, Jason, on a crazy adventure when his submarine breaks down in the ocean. But after he somehow survives the horrible situation, he finds himself awakening near the ancient lost city of Atlantis, surrounded by strange people and strange creatures.

I’m a huge fantasy nerd, who will watch anything that has anything to do with gods, monsters, magic, or all of the above, which is why Atlantis is the perfect choice for me. Something I also love about Atlantis is its use of Greek mythology , often citing characters from the Greek myths, as well as using monsters from them too.

Stream Atlantis on Hulu.

(Image credit: Crave)

Letterkenny (2016 - Present)

This hilarious Canadian sitcom that has gone on for so long is a winner. Letterkenny follows two siblings who live in the small, fictional town of Letterkenny, located in Ontario. Together, they live on a farm and try to make money by growing produce, all while trying to survive the wackiness of their hometown.

Letterkenny is freaking hilarious. From the first moment I started watching it to the next, I found myself snickering every couple of minutes, creating fun experiences while also having a stellar Letterkenny cast that has perfect chemistry. I also love the fact that they make some of the funniest holiday specials I’ve ever seen in sitcoms. I mean, their St. Patrick's Day special makes me laugh every single time.

Stream Letterkenny on Hulu.

(Image credit: TXN/Wowow)

Cowboy Bebop (1998)

Last but not least, we take a look at another anime on this list, Cowboy Bebop. This anime, which only had one season, follows the story of close bounty hunters, as they travel through space on their ship - aptly titled the “Bebop," hunting people down.

With the anime recently getting the live-action treatment on Netflix ( even if it was cancelled only after one season ), the anime itself is such a great one to watch, especially if you’ve never seen anime before. Spike Spiegel is a complex protagonist who is badass but also has a dark past and secrets that only make him more interesting and intriguing to root for. Plus, the stories are so much fun and full of moments that will have you cheering at your screen at the sheer badassery you are witnessing.

Stream Cowboy Bebop on Hulu.