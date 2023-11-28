Heartstopper Has Cast An Important Character For Season 3, And I’m So Excited

Heartstopper has quickly become one of Netflix’s best shows with some of the most iconic YA LGBTQ+ relationships. The second season was released toward the end of the summer on the 2023 TV schedule, and it was met with high praise, especially from the LGBTQ+ community who often feel validated by stories like Nick's, Isaac's and more. Season 3 was green-lit alongside Season 2 back when the series premiered, so it’s no surprise that Alice Oseman and the team behind the webcomic-turned-hit show are hard at work getting Season 3 ready. And they've just confirmed a new character who I can't wait to see!

Back in September Netflix released the title of the first episode of the upcoming installment, and now they’re back with more Season 3 Heartstopper news. Creator Alice Oseman shared the announcement on her personal Instagram revealing that beloved character Michael Holden will be joining the story, and Darragh Hand has been tasked with bringing him to life.

Overall, this is such exciting news, and I can't wait to see Michael on screen!

Who Is Michael Holden?

I don’t have to tell fans of Oseman’s work how much of a big deal this is, but fans of the Netflix series alone might not understand why we’re so excited. See, Michael is an original character from the author/illustrator’s first book Solitaire. The book centers on Charlie Spring’s older sister Tori and her struggles as a young teenager.

Michael is a friend who helps Tori along the way over the course of the novel. The two form a reluctant friendship (in Tori’s words), and they go on to become boyfriend and girlfriend. Since his introduction, he has also made appearances in the Heartstopper web series and graphic novels.

Described by Oseman as a “quirky, eccentric optimist with a sunshine disposition,” he’s certainly going to shake things up in the young adult series. Not only that, but Hand seems to be the perfect actor to bring the character to life.

Why I’m Excited For His Casting

While it might not seem important given that the critically acclaimed series is about Nick and Charlie’s relationship, I’m almost certain that Michael is going to be an important character in Season 3. His presence will definitely fill a void in the cast of regulars, now that it’s been confirmed that Sebastian Croft will not be returning as Ben.

Most importantly, I’m excited for his arrival because it most likely means we will be seeing more of Tori. Since the series hit Netflix, Charlie's older sister has been more of a background character in her brother's life. She pops up in scenes here and there, delivering her sardonic yet supportive lines of dialogue, however, we really haven't seen much of her.

With Michael joining the cast, it seems like Oseman and the rest of the team might bring Tori into the forefront. It definitely seems like we’ll be getting a glimpse into their relationship as potential secondary plots when Season 3 is released.

It could also be a great thing for Nick and Charlie. It’s no secret that they have complicated relationships with the men in their lives (Nick more so than Charlie). Perhaps, Michael will become a surrogate older brother type to them, helping them navigate school and their growing relationship.

The addition of Michael also means that Heartstopper will likely represent another sexuality since he is hinted at identifying as pansexual. Often a misunderstood sexuality, there's no doubt in my mind that the creators will handle it will love and care. After all, they did a tremendous job introducing fans to asexuality through Issac's story in Season 2.

I’m not getting my hopes up too much, but there’s also a part of me that wonders if Michael’s official casting means we could potentially get a Solitaire spin-off in the future. It would definitely be the perfect gift for fans when Heartstopper eventually ends.

The casting is the latest update in a slew of news about Heartstopper Season 3. While no official release date has been confirmed, fans speculate that it will be released in the summer or fall on the 2024 TV schedule. For now, you can stream the first two seasons of the series with a Netflix subscription. If you haven’t already, I’d also suggest checking out Solitaire to get an idea of who Michael is ahead of Season 3. Don't forget to keep an eye on everything new and coming soon to Netflix too so you don't miss out!