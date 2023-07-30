How Kim Kardashian Might Approach A Future Meeting With Kanye West And His New Wife Bianca Censori, According To PR Expert

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West has had plenty of ups and downs — before, during and after their divorce was finalized in November 2022 . In recent months, however, they’ve kept their distance — at least publicly — after the rapper came under fire for several instances of controversial behavior and amidst his new marriage to Bianca Censori . This period of separation for the parents of four may not last, according to a public relations expert, who explained why Kardashian may want to meet with West and Censori in the future, and what that meeting might look like.

Even at the lower points of their relationship — like when Kanye West declared civil war on Kim Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Pete Davidson — the two continued to co-parent , both appearing several times at their children’s sporting events. Kieran Elsby, the director of Media PR Global, said it will likely be North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm who inspire the couple to rekindle a friendly relationship. Elsby told The Mirror :

It's possible that Kim and Kanye could meet up in the future, but it's unlikely that they would ever work together again. If they do meet, it will likely be for the sake of their kids, and it will be a carefully orchestrated event. Kim has said that she wants to be friends with Kanye, even though they're divorced. This suggests that she's open to meeting up with him in the future, even if it's just for the sake of their kids.

Kimye’s working relationship didn’t end when divorce papers were filed. Kanye West continued to style his estranged wife , and Kim Kardashian showed her support for his Donda album by participating in a re-creation of their wedding for one of the listen parties.

However, the PR expert muses, the reality star may no longer want to be associated with Ye’s outspoken nature — including his multiple anti-Semitic comments that resulted in the loss of huge business partnerships . Furthermore, now that the SKIMS founder is successful in her own right, she doesn’t need her ex-husband’s help in achieving new goals.

If she does want to maintain a friendship with Ye for the sake of their kids, though, the first step of that would likely be a meeting in a “controlled environment,” Kieran Elsby said, like at a restaurant or in a park. He continued:

This would help to ensure that the kids are comfortable and that the meeting doesn't become too awkward or uncomfortable. Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to meet up with Kanye is up to Kim. She needs to weigh the pros and cons and decide what's best for her and her kids.

The Kardashian-Jenner family are well-known for being able to maintain friendships with their children’s other parents, even if they’re not still together romantically, so it’s not the craziest theory that Kim Kardashian would have that goal in mind eventually. However, given Ye’s headline-making behavior — and the rumor that Kim has hated Bianca Censori for years — it may be awhile before that meeting comes to fruition.