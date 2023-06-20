Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Their Problems, But They’re Still Co-Parenting Unlike Gavin Rossdale And Gwen Stefani

The issues between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are well-documented, given his past social media rants about the reality star and her continuing to talk on The Kardashians about the lies he spreads about her family. There’s one thing that has always brought them together, though, and that’s their children. The former couple has shown they can co-parent even through the toughest times of their own relationship, which is not something Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale can say, according to comments recently made by the Bush frontman. Let’s look closer at the parenting dynamics:

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Support Saint At His Basketball Game

The couple formerly known as Kimye have been seen several times at their children’s sporting events, and that trend continued June 16 ahead of Father’s Day, when both parents were in attendance to watch their son Saint — the second of their four children together — play basketball at the Mamba Academy, TMZ reports. The couple arrived separately — Kim Kardashian with their son and Kanye West with an entourage that did not include his wife Bianca Censori .

It’s unknown if they had any interaction once inside the gym, but in the past they’ve tended to keep the conversation to a minimum, if they even sat together at all. That was the case when, in the midst of Ye’s “civil war” against Pete Davidson , the exes supported Saint at his soccer game last March, as well as when they were both seen at North’s basketball game last June.

This situation seems to be in stark contrast to ‘90s music icons Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, who share three sons from their 13-year marriage.

Gavin Rossdale Says He And Gwen Stefani Don’t Co-Parent Amid ‘Opposing Views’

While co-parenting seems to be what works for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Gavin Rossdale had a different take on how he and Gwen Stefani approach their three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9. He pointed to having some “particularly opposing views” with the No Doubt singer, telling the Not So Hollywood podcast (via Today ):

I think you can go one of two ways — you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes — or you can just parent. And I think we just parent.

Gwen Stefani is now married to country star Blake Shelton, who she met when they were both coaches on The Voice , and it seems like maybe life on the Oklahoma farm has had an effect on her parenting ways, as the Bush singer said he and Stefani are “really different people,” and there’s not much similarity in the way we bring them up.”

Most importantly, though, he said that no matter whose house his sons are at, he knows “they’re loved and supported.” In fact, he said he likes what the boys are learning from his and Gwen Stefani's differing styles, Rossdale said:

I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they’d like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves comes out of the whole process. Because that’s what’s important is to give them a wide view of things.

All co-parenting couples are going to have different ways of handling things, and can hopefully find a situation that works for both them and their children. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s sons are a bit older than the Kimye clan, so having both parents present at their extracurriculars might be what’s best for them now.