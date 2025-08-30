The Fan Who Outed Zoë Kravitz And Harry Styles Despite Him Being ‘Offline’ Explains Why They Did It

Zoë Kravitz may have looked cute with Austin Butler in her little black shirt and top at the Caught Stealing premiere. However, there are bigger romance rumors surrounding her and Harry Styles. Now, after a fan outed the two walking arm-in-arm in a video despite the singer being “offline,” they explained their intentions behind filming them.

The last high-profile relationship of Zoë Kravitz’s was when she was engaged to her Blink Twice actor Channing Tatum . After she and Tatum broke up in 2024, she was recently filmed being arm-in-arm with Harry Styles in Rome. That has sparked new romance rumors, and as those circulate, Bia Lyrio, the fan who filmed them, explained to ET that her video took place after requesting a photo with the My Policeman actor:

Harry was very sweet after I approached him. He took my hand and said he was offline when I asked him for a photo. It seemed like he didn’t want to take a picture because he was trying to be under the radar with Zoë.

It’s sure hard to be “under the radar” when you’re a high-profile celebrity like Harry Styles. Specifically, ever since his X Factor audition in 2010 led to him being in one of the biggest boy bands of all time, the media has always been interested in the “Watermelon Sugar” singer's private relationships.

Harry Styles has been with Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Camille Rowe and more over the years. And we can’t forget about the media circus that surrounded Styles and Olivia Wilde, as they were at the center of on-set rumors regarding their movie Don’t Worry Darling . Now, after being seen with Kravitz, there's buzz about his dating life once again.

So far, nothing has been confirmed or denied by the two seemingly single A-listers about whether they’re dating.

While it may have appeared that the fan filmed the two for the purpose of getting the love rumor mill going, Lyrio had different intentions:

I only filmed them because no one would believe that we were in the same place as him. I'm a big fan!

I would feel the same way, too, if I were sharing the same airspace with my favorite celebrity. So, it looks like the fan cared more about showing her followers that she saw Harry Styles in her area. She seemingly wasn't trying to start a rumor. However, rumors started anyway, and now many are wondering about the relationship between the singer and actress.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite being “offline,” a fan filmed Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz together just for the purpose of letting everyone know they were in the same area. It goes to show that when it comes to the pop star, even a simple outing is enough to spark rumors of love.

Now, speaking about what we know these two are doing, Kravitz's 2025 movie release , Caught Stealing, is in theaters now. As for Styles, he hasn't released music in years, and it's unclear when more will come out.

So, as we learn more about his professional and personal life, we'll keep you updated.