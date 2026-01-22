Harry Styles Has Dated A Lot Of Famous Women, But Things With Zoë Kravitz Sound Like They’re Getting Serious

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz may need to come up with a cute name for themselves that fans can refer to. Because while the relationship between the two stars is only a few months old, as far as we’re aware, it appears that the relationship is quite serious for both stars.

Zoë Kravitz And Harry Styles Reportedly Have Very Strong feelings About Each Other

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles were first spotted together arm in arm last summer in Europe. The pair have yet to officially discuss their relationship in public, but they’ve been seen enough for it to be clear that the relationship is real. Now, Page Six cites an unnamed “source” that Kravitz is telling her friends that Harry Styles is her “soulmate.”

If this is accurate, that’s certainly a strong word. The source claims that the fact that we’re seeing Styles and Kravitz together enough to know the relationship is real is an indication that it’s serious for Styles as well. It’s great news for both of them if they really have found something special, considering that both stars have their own histories of relationships that did not work out.

Harry Styles likely fills the bill as one of the more “eligible bachelors” in Hollywood. He’s famously dated the likes of Taylor Swift, a good friend of Kravitz, and Kendall Jenner, who was recently spied at a party with her ex’s current girlfriend.

Styles' most public relationship was likely with Olivia Wilde, his director in Don’t Worry Darling, as it became entangled in her split from husband Jason Sudeikis. That relationship appeared quite serious until it was over. Some reports claimed Styles specifically was heartbroken that it ended.

Zoë Kravitz has certainly had her own high-profile relationships. She was previously married to actor Karl Glusman. Most recently, she was engaged to Channing Tatum. Considering things had gone that far, the fact that the relationship came to an end was definitely a surprise.

Celebrity relationships are always something fans are interested in, and that public pressure clearly takes its toll. We've seen plenty of celebrity relationships that seemed quite strong fall apart. Kravitz at least seems to feel that this relationship is something different than her previous ones. Time will tell if that's the case.

Harry Styles has reportedly already met his girlfriend’s parents, which is usually an indication that things are fairly serious. That doesn’t mean we should be expecting any major announcements anytime soon. Just because the pair may feel this is something special doesn’t mean things will move fast. It would seem to indicate we should expect to see this pair together for quite some time.