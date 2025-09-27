Of Course, Rihanna Gave Birth Blinged Out In Expensive Jewelry

Pop singer Rihanna always knows how to make an impression With each iconic performance of hers and the iconic outfits she's worn throughout the years, she leaves audiences captivated and wanting more. On that note, the Barbadian singer just proved (once again) she can bring style to motherhood, as she welcomed her third child while iced out in expensive jewelry.

Sometime after becoming a mother of two alongside long-term partner A$AP Rocky, Rihanna and her beau revealed they were having a third baby. That third child arrived this month as, last week, the “Umbrella” singer introduced the world to her baby girl, Rocki Irish Mayers. The little one adorably appears in the Grammy winner’s Instagram post, which also highlights the pricey accessories she has:

Rocki Irish look incredibly precious! I can’t take my eyes off the newborn baby in sweet slumber while her loving mother holds her. With the affectionate look that the “Pon de Replay” singer is giving her baby girl, it’s clear that the mother and daughter pair already have an instant bond that can melt anyone’s heart.

While I can gaze over at Rocki Irish all day, I can’t ignore all of the bling I see Rihanna has on as well. If you’re curious as to how expensive all of that jewelry is, Page Six has the details. The news outlet reports that the “Diamonds” singer is wearing an estimated $150,000 worth of bling. (Now, that’s how you “shine bright like a diamond.”)

As you can see in the heartwarming photo, the Fenty Beauty founder is wearing an 18-karat rose gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch. What you may not know is that the fashion accessory costs $99,900. She’s also wearing a custom “mom” ring from XIV Karats and a Renato Cipullo “R” pendant worth $7,950.

It’s not entirely too surprising that the Smurfs actress would sport her share of bling while welcoming a child. In fact, it's becoming something of a tradition. Back in March, Rihanna revealed she wore pearls and sunglasses when she delivered RZA in 2022 and Riot Rose in 2023. Childbirth is beautiful but not always glamorous. However, the "RiRi" makes it look downright incredible.

The jewelry aside, Rihanna has never been shy about hiding a pregnancy. While some new mothers may experience body image issues during and after pregnancy, the “Take a Bow” singer confidently showcased her body positivity. When pregnant with her second child, Rihanna had a baby bump photoshoot, for which she sported lingerie from her Savage X Fenty brand. She also shared topless maternity photos to celebrate “the magic this body made.” Her fearless celebration of her pregnancy and the female form show that motherhood and self-confidence can go hand-in-hand.

Of course, I'm not sure many others will follow in Rihanna's footsteps and wear $150,000 in jewelry while welcoming a child. Still, it's quite the fashion statement. I mean, if you’re going to celebrate bringing a baby into the world, you might as well slay like a queen and wear your bling proudly.