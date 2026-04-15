How To Watch MasterChef Season 16 And Stream The Gordon Ramsey Competition From Anywhere

How To Watch MasterChef Season 16

Nobody works a kitchen like Gordon Ramsay, whether that kitchen is at the heart of a reality TV competition or within his 3 Michelin star-earning restaurant in London. He's been a TV mainstay for the past two decades and then some, and currently has a handful of different food-focused series that are currently active, such as Next Level Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service. But arguably his most well-known series to date is the high-stakes competish MasterChef.

The long-running series, which is based on the UK original and also has an Australian spinoff, is set to kick off its 16th season, which features the subtitle Global Gauntlet. Read on to find out how to stream the show from anywhere.

How To Watch MasterChef Season 16 In The U.S.

(Image credit: Fox)

The same as it's gone for the past 15 seasons, MasterChef: Global Gauntlet will make itself at home once more on Fox when it debuts on the evening of April 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

There are plenty of places that carry Fox as part of their broadcast network offerings, as seen below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Where To Watch MasterChef Platform Plan Price YouTube TV DEAL: $67.99/month for your first 3 months, Save $15 per month! DirecTV DEAL: $44.99/month for your first 2 months, with 5-day free trial. Save $20 per month! Hulu + Live TV $89.99/month after 3 day free trial.

New episodes of MasterChef will be streaming the next day via Hulu subscription, so if that's your only option, it's not a bad one.

How To Watch MasterChef Season 16 In The UK

For those residing in the UK, MasterChef streams on U for free. Though at this time, no announcements have been made about when Season 16 will debut there.

Those traveling in the UK from the U.S. should have no problems signing into their paid service by connecting to a NordVPN or another service.

How To Watch MasterChef Season 16 In Australia

For Australian fans of MasterChef, there's no date set yet for when Season 16 will land there. But when it does, fans can likely watch for free on 10Play. Stay tuned for when a premiere date gets locked down.

On the flip side, anyone from the U.S. currently in Australia can link up with streaming platforms via a VPN.

How To Watch MasterChef Season 16 In Canada

Canadian residents can watch the upcoming 16th season of MasterChef on CTV starting on April 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET. New episodes air the same nights as they do in the U.S., but the caveat is that they're only available to watch for free for seven days after airing.

Those stationed in Canada from the U.S. can sign into a paid TV service by connecting to a NordVPN or another service.

How To Watch MasterChef Season 16 From Anywhere In The World

Stuck somewhere that doesn't have Fox as a local channel? Fear not, as signing up and connecting to a VPN is all you need to do to find MasterChef's new season and all of Gordon Ramsay's other shows.

The software makes it appear as if your device is located in your home country, no matter where you are in the world, making it ideal for streaming fans who do a lot of traveling and vacationing.

Watch MasterChef Season 16 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN., our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – including your favorite TV provider – and doing so speedily and securely from any mobile device, desktop or laptop, TV, or gaming console. Get 24/7 customer support, and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-By-Step Guide To Using A VPN To Unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, which currently has a deal for 76% off + 3 months extra.

2. Connect to a server – for YouTube TV, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for MasterChef, head to your TV provider and sign in!

MasterChef Quick Facts

MasterChef Season 16 Judges

Judges Gordon Ramsay Tiffany Derry Joe Bastianich



Watch The MasterChef Season 16 Trailer