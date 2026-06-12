There's A Canceled Netflix Show In Its Pride Section That I Really Wish Would Come Back

I feel like everyone has to have a show that was canceled after one season that they just can’t let go of, and every year, it’s hard to fathom the list of series that were either axed or ended. I have a list of them that includes My Lady Jane, which Amazon canceled, and Netflix’s Dead Boy Detectives, and it’s that second show that we’re going to focus on today. That’s because, during Pride Month, the streamer has been advertising this supernatural mystery, and now I need them to bring it back.

(Image credit: David Bukach/Netflix)

Netflix Is Hyping Up Dead Boy Detectives In Its Pride Section

Seeing as it’s June, it’s time to celebrate Pride on the 2026 TV schedule. Of course, various new releases are doing that; however, Netflix’s “Celebrating Pride” section highlights a slew of content that has come out over the years.

This selection, which you can view with a Netflix subscription, specifically features Dead Boy Detectives – a lovely fantastical mystery that follows two ghost detectives and features a prominent storyline about one of them coming out in Season 1. And the series that came out in 2024 is featured in the “Shows the Critics Love” section alongside the show adaptation of Interview with the Vampire, the beloved YA romance Heartstopper and the raunchy yet lovely comedy Sex Education.

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Truly, Dead Boy Detectives fits nicely among this list – which also includes Grace and Frankie, Young Royals and Orange Is the New Black, among others – because it’s a wonderful and well-made series, like the aforementioned shows. However, the difference is that while all those other projects got more than one season, this one, which has a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, by the way, got canceled immediately.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dead Boy Detectives Is A Wonderful LGBTQ+ Show That Should Live On

For those who might not know, Dead Boy Detectives centers around Edwin and Charles, two boys who died when they were very young and decided to become detectives in their afterlives. Edwin, specifically, is a closeted gay man, and in Season 1 of the show, there’s a big storyline centered around that and him coming out to his friend, Charles (whom he is also in love with).

In those first few episodes, the show explores identity, internalized homophobia and self-acceptance in a beautiful and gentle way, all while maintaining a fun and entertaining storyline.

However, because of its cancellation, we never got to see how these characters continued to grow. We never get to know if Edwin and Charles get together or if they stay supportive platonic friends. We never get to see more of the other lovely queer characters in this series. And we won’t get to go on another mystery with these wonderful boys.

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So, yes, it’s a shame that Dead Boy Detectives was canceled after Season 1. It had so much potential to expand and grow, specifically with its LGBTQ+ storylines, and I’m really bummed it never got the chance to. However, as Netflix has noted, you can still very much watch Season 1 to celebrate Pride Month.