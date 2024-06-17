Insiders Claimed Tom Brady’s Roast Hurt Gisele Bündchen’s New Relationship, But Not So Fast

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s relationship remains a major topic of discussion, even in the aftermath of their divorce in 2022. As it stands, the former spouses have moved on with their lives, though they continue to co-parent their two kids. When it comes to their romantic lives, Gisele Bündchen has moved on with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, though it was recently alleged that the two had split. Insiders suggested that Brady’s recent roast (which is available for Netflix subscribers ) played a role in the supposed split. But not so fast, as there’s now evidence to suggest that Bündchen and Valente are still an item?

What Were The Rumors Swirling Around Gisele Bündchen’s Relationship, And How Were They Seemingly Disproven?

Reports of alleged strife between the model and her beau began just several days ago. At the time, sources for inTouch Weekly claimed that Joaquim Valente desired a break up because he was unhappy with the attention that he and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel (who allegedly began dating sometime last year) have been receiving. From there, it was also said that the aforementioned roast didn’t exactly help matters:

The spotlight was too much for him. Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting. … Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that.

Plenty of savage jokes were made at Tom Brady’s roast , and a number of them involved his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. References to her relationship with Joaquim Valente also came up here and there. While she hasn’t publicly shared her feelings about the streaming special, it was reported shortly after its premiere that Bündchen was displeased with the roast and how her kids “were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.” (That point is also a major reason why Brady wouldn’t do another TV event like that.)

Despite the buzz swirling around the Brazil native and her boyfriend after the roast, it seems the two are still together – or at least still hanging out. Page Six recently obtained photos of the two enjoying a walk and engaging in some PDA while in Florida. At first glance, the outing appears relatively chill, with the jiu-jitsu aficionados enjoying each other’s company. So these pics would seem to throw cold water on the assumption that they’re on the outs. But, all the while, many have continued to talk about the highly touted streaming event centred around the Chanel No. 5 spokeswoman’s former husband.

Who’s Been Talking About The Roast Since Its Debut?

It was over a month ago that a bevy of stars assembled at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to skewer the iconic NFL veteran. The dais was made up of various comedians, actors and sports legends, and among them were Rob Gronkowski, Drew Bledsoe, Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Jeff Ross and even Ben Affleck. Some of them have since provided behind-the-scenes details regarding what went into planning the barbs for that night. For example, Bledsoe spoke about Gronkowski going off script , and the ex QB also shared some of his savage unused jokes .

Meanwhile, Nikki Glaser has spilled a lot of tea, including details on the jokes that were left out of the special entirely. The comedian also shared blunt thoughts on Ben Affleck’s rant-like set, which wasn’t well received by audience members. Glaser believes Affleck’s segment didn’t work , because he didn’t put in the necessary time to develop his jokes. Additionally, she weighed in on Tom Brady’s shocked experience with the show and his upset reaction to a zinger aimed at Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Glaser explained that she can “understand” the seven-time Super Bowl winner being taken aback by the comments made, though she also believes he was truly shocked by them because, in her estimation, the love he receives from countless fans has historically drowned out sharp criticism.

Whether or not Gisele Bündchen will choose to share her feelings on the streaming production is unclear. If the reports about her feelings are correct though, she may just aim to put it all behind her. Only time will tell what happens on that front as well as her relationship with Joaquim Valente.