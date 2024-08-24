Jenna Ortega Revealed Wednesday Season 2 Will Have 'Incredible Set Pieces,' And I Hope One Of Them Dives Into A Big Season 1 Cliffhanger

Season 2 of Wednesday is in production, and Jenna Ortega is giving us some new information to get excited about. While she’s only filmed four episodes so far, the actress explained that the upcoming season will have “incredible set pieces,” which is thrilling news. Now, I’m over here hoping that one of these big moments revolves around a key question I had after Wednesday’s first season .

(Image credit: Cr. Vlad Cioplea/Netflix © 2022)

What Jenna Ortega Said About The ‘Incredible Set Pieces’ In Wednesday Season 2

While speaking with Extra about the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on the 2024 movie schedule , Ortega was asked about what surprises are coming in her other collaboration with Tim Burton. In response to the Wednesday question, she said:

We have really incredible set pieces is what I would say. I mean, we've only done four episodes so far, but every episode has one strong kind of outstanding scene or factor which is kind of nice. Not to describe it like they're all movies, because they're not. But this season just feels like we're getting a little bit more of an opportunity to do the things we wanted to accomplish in the first one, and just maybe didn't have the resources or the faith, we just have a lot more trust this season which is really great.

This is a great answer! Obviously, she couldn’t give away too much because we’re a long way away from Wednesday being back on Netflix’s release schedule , and they’re in the midst of production.

However, she did reiterate her points about changes made to Wednesday , which reminded me of her comments regarding her character not having love interests and the series incorporating more horror elements.

So, with all that in mind, I’ve been thinking about what set pieces could show up in Season 2, and I really hope that one involves Tyler and the monster he turns into.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Hope At Least One Of These Set Pieces Revolves Around Tyler And The Monster He Turns Into

One of the biggest twists at the end of Wednesday’s first season was the reveal that Tyler was the monster, and in the final moment he was being hauled off to, seemingly, prison. He had been manipulated by Laurel, and he was essentially her willing slave. Going into Season 2, I see him being a big problem.

While I think he has the potential to be redeemed, he proved to be pretty terrible at the end of Season 1. So, I think some sort of fight in the story has to involve him. Maybe Enid and Wednesday will take him on or he’ll attempt to attack the school. It's also possible for a set piece could center around his escape from captivity.

All around, I have a feeling Tyler will play a big role in the season, and I’m hoping one of these “incredible set pieces” revolves around him and the monster he turns into.

Plus, the final image in the finale was of him…so I think he’ll be heavily involved in whatever is coming. Now, we just have to cross our fingers that he’ll be part of the epic action that Jenna Ortega has promised.