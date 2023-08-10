Karlie Kloss Attended Taylor Swift's Show Years After Drifting Apart And Of Course Swifties Had Classic Reactions

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been full of unexpected surprises. While the Grammy Winner announced the release date for 1989 (Taylor’s Version), including the cover art for her latest re-recorded album in LA, truly one of the more shocking surprises from that night was Karlie Kloss’s unexpected attendance. The supermodel showed up to the last night of Swift’s US leg after years of rumors about a falling out with the “Love Story” singer. Swifties, of course, couldn’t get enough.

There have been lots of celebrities at Swift’s shows since the start of the Eras Tour including friends of hers like Emma Stone, Blake Lively, and Selena Gomez. However, Kloss’s appearance is particularly notable. The model and Swift were incredibly close friends around the time that 1989 was recorded. They were pictured together and threw parties with their mutual friends frequently. However, shortly after, it seemed as though the two drifted apart.

Many fans couldn’t help but notice the model was sitting in the nosebleeds while other celebs and friends of Swift were in the VIP tent with a great view of the stage. One fan tweeted:

adam sandler being in the VIP tent and karlie being in the bleachers has to be one of the funniest eras tour moments so farAugust 10, 2023 See more

Some even theorized what Taylor Swift’s reaction may have been after learning her former best friend was sitting in the 300s section of her show.

“so karlie kloss is at the eras tour…and she’s sitting in the nosebleeds” pic.twitter.com/FH0TVHxyyfAugust 10, 2023 See more

Another fan was also surprised Kloss showed up at the tour. Especially considering their friendship has been virtually nonexistent since the recording of Reputation.

reading the words "karlie kloss is at the eras tour" pic.twitter.com/tRXV7B6KGoAugust 10, 2023 See more

Swift has written quite a lot about many of her friendships ending around this time. One of these songs that mentions it is “The Archer,” which is on the Eras Tour setlist. Fans couldn’t help but think about how awkward it must’ve been for Kloss to hear those lyrics.

“all of my enemies started out friends”karlie kloss when everyone is staring at her:pic.twitter.com/G9zBHI3wy0August 10, 2023 See more

There were even rumors that Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss had a romantic relationship, and were no longer close because of a brutal breakup. While this is just a rumor, it’s commonly joked about amongst Swift's fans, and this just added fuel to the fire.

the whole gaylor fandom after karlie kloss attended at the eras tour pic.twitter.com/8R3Kw8ya28August 10, 2023 See more

While the romance rumors likely aren’t true, it does insight many questions about the nature of their close friendship ending. The most popular theory is that Kloss has continued to sustain a close relationship with Scooter Braun, who Swift has had a historically combative relationship with, per Newsweek. The pop star is currently re-recording her discography after it was sold to Braun and conditions were put on Swift's own music. It’s a messy situation, but fans have embraced the re-recorded tracks, and all of her Taylor’s Version albums have had massive releases, some surpassing the popularity of the originals.

There is also the theory that these two simply grew apart. Swift took a step back from the music industry and the spotlight after her 1989 tour. This possibly created some distance between her and some of her friends at the time. However, the fact that so many celebs without close relationships to the pop star were pictured in the VIP tent, and Kloss was up in the nosebleeds feels a bit odd. I guess Swift’s music transcends all friend fights and breakups, and this shows her true power as a musical artist.

Taylor Swift’s US leg of the Eras Tour has come to a close, but you can still catch her on her international tour next year. In the meantime, you can watch the singer perform tracks from her Reputation album in her concert film Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour with a Netflix subscription. You can also check out what else she has in store for fans by consulting our feature on upcoming Taylor Swift music and other things for Swifties to look forward to.